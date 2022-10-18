Etihad Airways raises cost of travelling with small pets on flights from $200 to $1,500

The cost of travelling with a dog or cat on board an Etihad Airways flight in economy class has increased from $200 to $1,500.

The change came into effect on Saturday, according to the airline’s website.

Airlines have varying policies when it comes to allowing pets to be carried onboard flights, but travellers with Etihad are able to take small cats and dogs on board with them in a carrier as an additional cabin bag allowance.

Etihad said the price hike was due to "operational restrictions".

"We continue to allow guests to fly with their pet cat or dog in the cabin on Etihad Airways flights," said a representative.

"Due to operational restrictions we have changed our pricing effective from October 15, 2022. The new prices do not apply to existing confirmed pet bookings."

Etihad's website also outlined the changes in its guide to bringing pets on board.

“It costs $200 or 29,000 Etihad Guest Miles (or $1,500 or 215,000 Etihad Guest Miles from October 15, 2022) each way to travel with your cat or dog in economy. If you are transiting, the combined price will apply," read the website.

“If you’d prefer to book an adjacent seat travelling in economy, you’ll be charged for the cost of an extra seat plus $1,500 each way.”

Passengers in economy must store their pets in the carrier under their seats, unless they want to pay to book an extra seat for their dog or cat, on top of the $1,500 fee.

Travellers in business and first class must purchase an additional seat for their pet, as well as pay $1,500 each way, as there is no extra room under the seats in those sections.

Pet owners who are transiting must pay $3,000, as well as the cost of a seat if they want their cat or dog to avoid being stored below their chairs.

Service dogs and falcons are not subject to the fees, the airline’s website confirmed.

People hoping to travel with a pet cat or dog must notify the airline at least seven days before their scheduled flight.

The prices do not apply for falcons, or trained service dogs if you have a qualifying disability.

There is also a checklist that passengers have to adhere to if they are planning on travelling alongside their pet.

Checklist for travelling with pets on Etihad flights