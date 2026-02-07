UAE’s Pakistan contingent feel thrill at playing T20 World Cup in India, not fear

The UAE are not due to stop in Mumbai for the T20 World Cup, but they would feel very at home if they did.

The coach, Lalchand Rajput, is from the city. His predecessor, Robin Singh, has been a part of the furniture at Mumbai’s T20 franchise since the Indian Premier League started.

So much so that, when he was appointed UAE coach, he was given special dispensation to take time out to rejoin them when the IPL was on.

The national team will even be wearing the blue and gold of Mumbai Indians at the World Cup, having ditched their previous combination of magenta and blue. They only had that for four years, after swapping from the grey they had worn for 26 years in international competition.

The new kit is supposed to reflect “the cultural opulence, ambition, and excellence of the UAE.” But if they can pick up some residual fans of the world’s biggest cricket franchise while they are in India, too, then that’s all good.

The Pakistani contingent – which accounts for over half the UAE’s T20 World Cup squad – might be wondering where they stand in it all. Eight of the 15 players in the tour party are Pakistani nationals who qualify to play for the UAE via the ICC’s residency criteria.

The country of their birth opted out of touring India for the tournament, after India first did the same when they chose to stay in Dubai for last year’s Champions Trophy. And, after a government directive, Pakistan will not even be playing against them on neutral territory at this World Cup.

The rift is long-standing, but was further exacerbated last year when India’s players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after an Asia Cup fixture in Dubai. The world game has fractured alarmingly since.

So, will the UAE’s Pakistani players feel as though they are entering the lion’s den, playing a tournament in India? It does not seem like it. Far from it.

They are thrilled to be playing in a World Cup at all. The fact it is in cricket-mad India, with a group match in Chennai first, followed by three in Delhi, is only amplifying that feeling.

“This is a proud moment for me and for my family and, Inshallah, I'll try to lead from the front,” Muhammad Waseem, the captain, said.

UAE – and world – cricket does feel like it is undergoing some sort of MI-ification at present, even aside from the new colours of the national team.

For example, the fact the Mumbai behemoth were one of the six founding teams went a long way to giving the DP World ILT20 credibility.

Five of the six sides in the UAE’s T20 league have Indian owners. Each of those have opted out of signing Pakistan internationals; but there are no bars on them signing UAE-based players of Pakistani origin.

Waseem has been the leading UAE player in each of the first four seasons of the ILT20. So highly regarded is he by MI Emirates, it has been speculated as to whether they might ever recruit him for their sister team in the IPL.

▶

The fact the Mumbai side have never exactly been short of batting firepower has meant the logistics surrounding his passport have never had to be tested. But he is very grateful to have had their backing, anyway.

Mohammed Rohid has also benefitted from MI’s largesse. The 23-year-old left-arm seamer landed a life-changing $140,000 deal to stay with MI Emirates in the ILT20.

Rohid watched the auction at Waseem’s house. Since then, he has helped settle some debts for his family back at home in Pakistan, and plans to invest in property.

“I knew that there were other teams who were interested, but that I would be picked up by MI Emirates,” Rohid said.

“I was very excited. Once the offer kept increasing, I was so happy, especially as I ended up playing for MI. Now I want to invest my money properly because if you make solid investments you can reap rewards.”

Waseem says the furore between India and Pakistan is a non-issue for his side. “To be honest, it's very easy for me because we are not thinking about that,” Waseem said.

“We are not thinking, ‘Oh, I'm from Pakistan and he's from India, and that guy’s from Pakistan. Nothing. We are just playing like a family. We are playing like a team.

“We are eating together. We are chilling together, spending time together. In the UAE, we don’t follow those things. We are playing as a team, we are playing as friends.”

Rohid echoed his captain’s sentiments. “It is all about UAE cricket for me,” Rohid said.

“We are all unified and we never think of ourselves as Indians or Pakistanis. We think as UAE players, we want to do something for the country, and we are all one family.

“I’m very excited. It’s an incredible opportunity as it’s very much a dream for anyone to play in a World Cup. I’m thankful for all the opportunities I have got in the UAE. I want to do the nation proud, and I want to win the World Cup.”