Athletes hail 'unique opportunity' of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

Athletes taking part in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi have spoken of their pride and joy as they take centre stage in the region's largest and most diverse multi-sport event.

A star-studded opening ceremony started proceedings at Zayed Sports City on Friday, with the competition set to run until February 15.

The event will present more than 25,000 male and female athletes from 92 countries, aged 30 and over. They are vying for glory in 38 sports, including 13 for people living with disabilities.

Brazilian Diego Almeida, who is taking part in the triathlon, told The National that the Games represents a unique opportunity for athletes of all backgrounds.

Brazilian Diego Almeida, who is taking part in the triathlon, says the Games represents a unique opportunity for athletes of all backgrounds. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

“For me, it’s a unique opportunity to have an event of this scale here in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi,” the Dubai resident said.

“I’ve been living in the UAE for nine years, and I saw this as a great opportunity to compete with people from all over the world. There are more than 25,000 athletes taking part, coming from so many different countries, and there really isn’t a better place for that.”

Mr Almeida said his connection to sport is both professional and personal.

A group from Mongolia, meanwhile, who all attended school together as far back as 1989, keep a long-standing tradition of maintaining their friendship through sport.

This year, the group of more than 40 former classmates travelled to Abu Dhabi to take part in the Games for the first time and compete in basketball and volleyball.

“We are a community that believes in the importance of sport and staying active,” Enkhtaivan Choigil, 55, said. “We also wanted to experience the UAE.”

Mongolian athletes proudly assemble before the opening ceremony of the Games in Abu Dhabi. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

Building a community

Organisers of the Games, however, hope its impact goes far beyond sporting competition.

“This event is not just about the Games. What really matters is continuity,” Khalifa Al Hemiri, chairman of the Community Engagement Committee, said.

“After the Abu Dhabi Open Masters Games 2026, our focus is on sustaining community engagement and encouraging people, especially older members of society, to see sport as a way of life and a pathway to healthy living.”

Mr Al Hemiri said preparations for what comes after the Games are already under way, and noted that many organisations across the Emirates are becoming more involved in promoting physical activity.

“We have several initiatives in the pipeline beyond the Games. Over the past six months, we’ve been deeply engaged with communities on the ground, raising awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles and encouraging interaction between younger and older generations through sport,” he said.

“We are also seeing sports organisations and institutions introducing community engagement initiatives internally – not just for the public, but within their own organisations. This is encouraging internal competitions, team participation and a healthier work culture.”

Khalifa Al Hemiri, chairman of the Community Engagement Committee, wants to see more people in the UAE taking up sport for healthier living. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

Addressing concerns about the hot weather during the summer months, Mr Al Hemiri said there was no excuse for inactivity.

“Yes, we have hot weather at certain times of the year, but we also have indoor venues. Many people already walk in malls. We have plenty of indoor sports venues that allow people to stay active even during the hotter months,” he said.

“Even at home, people can do simple exercises to stay fit. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is possible in all conditions – it is a matter of choice and commitment.”

A milestone moment

Jens Holm, chief executive of the International Masters Games Association, said hosting the Games in Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for the movement.

“This is a very significant moment for us. It is the first time the Masters Games are being staged in the Middle East, and the first time as a large-scale multi-sport event in the region,” he said.

“We can already say that a legacy has been created before the Games have even started. With more than 25,000 athletes taking part, this is a very big number. Over the coming days, people who are not competing will see others participating and think, ‘Why not me? Maybe I can do this next time.’

“The most important factor in encouraging children to be active is seeing their parents do sport. Parents are the biggest role models. This is where the real legacy lies – teaching children from an early age that sport is not just for the young, but something you can do for life.”

Jens Holm, chief executive of the International Masters Games Association, says parents play a pivotal role in inspiring children to lead active lifestyles. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

What is the Open Masters Games?

The Open Masters Games are an evolution of the World Masters Games, the largest international multi-sport event for older athletes, held every four years since 1985.

Organisers expect the global gathering to attract more than 500,000 spectators at dozens of indoor and outdoor venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Peter Wheeler, senior adviser to the Games, said football would be the most popular sport with 14,000 participants, followed by volleyball with 2,160 players, and seven-a-side football with 2,000 participants.

Athletics and cycling are expected to each feature 1,500 athletes, while swimming, triathlon and endurance horse racing will each have 1,000 competitors.

The event will also include martial arts such as jiu-jitsu (1,200), karate (300), taekwondo (300) and judo (300), alongside tennis (250), table tennis (760), badminton (850) and padel (500).

Among the Emirati sports, camel racing is expected to attract 300 competitors, 250 in the falconry and traditional dhow sailing with 1,500 participants.

