Trump extends Iran ceasefire after request from Pakistan

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

US ​President ⁠Donald ‌Trump ​on Tuesday said he had agreed to a Pakistani request to extend the Iran ceasefire until a “unified” ​Iranian ‌proposal ⁠is ​submitted, ​and ‌discussions ⁠are concluded.

In a post on Truth Social, he said Iran's leadership was “seriously fractured” and that Pakistan, which is mediating talks, had asked him to hold off on new attacks against Iran “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

The ceasefire, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, would be extended “until such time as [Iran's] proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Mr Trump added that the US military would continue its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement capped a long day of speculation about whether a second round of direct talks between the US and Iran would proceed in Islamabad.

Vice President JD Vance had been expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital along with Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, but his plane never left Washington.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump had given a starkly different assessment on the talks, and on the ceasefire.

"I don't want to do that," he told CNBC when asked whether he would agree to extend the truce while negotations were ongoing. "We don't have that much time."

He said he expects the US will resume bombing if Iran does not agree to his demands, but added that he thought a “great” agreement would ultimately be reached.