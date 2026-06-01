Summer perfumes to beat the heat, from Celine and Dior to Gucci and Hermes

Summer has come, and with it comes a craving for lighter, brighter scents that can prove a match for the heat and humidity.

White florals, sparkling citrus and crisp apple replace the richer fragrances of winter, offering perfume profiles better suited to long, sun-soaked days. As temperatures rise, scent molecules become more volatile, making deep musks, vanilla and heavy orientals feel cloying. Instead, we gravitate towards fresher, airier notes that evoke a sense of coolness.

Citrusy ingredients such as mandarin, grapefruit, lemon and bergamot deliver an instant burst of freshness, while aquatic accords including sea salt, ozone and driftwood conjure thoughts of ocean breezes, holidays and relaxation.

Here, we round up the best fragrances to keep you cool.

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

A crisp, delicate eau de toilette, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet pairs Damascus rose and peony with soft white musk and sparkling bergamot.

Designed to evoke a dew-kissed garden, the fragrance is romantic, fresh and effortlessly feminine. Sicilian orange and Calabrian bergamot open with a burst of brightness, before giving way to a heart of pink peony and Damask rose. As it settles, white musk emerges, leaving a soft, clean warmth on the skin.

Dh640 for 100ml

Un Jardin en Mediterranee by Hermes

Designed as a unisex scent, this opens with crisp notes of lemon, bergamot and mandarin. Photo: Hermes Info

Created by master perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena in 2003, the airy, refreshing fragrance captures, as its name suggests, the essence of a summer garden by the Mediterranean.

Designed as a unisex scent, it opens with crisp notes of lemon, bergamot and mandarin, before unfolding into orange blossom, pollen, almond and the freshness of white oleander. Pistachio, cedar, musk and fig provide an earthy, sun-warmed finish.

Dh694 for 100ml

Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana

Sicilian lemon and mandarin are present in the women's and men's perfumes respectively. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana Info

Created as a celebration of the Italian Mediterranean summer, Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana has remained a bestseller since its launch in 2001.

The women’s fragrance combines crisp fruit and soft florals, opening with Sicilian lemon, Granny Smith apple, cedar and bellflower before revealing a heart of jasmine, white rose and bamboo. Amber, musk and cedar provide a warm, lasting finish.

Light Blue Pour Homme takes a more aromatic, aquatic approach. Sicilian mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit and juniper lead into rosemary, pepper and Brazilian rosewood, before settling into a base of musk, incense and oakmoss.

From Dh615 for 100ml

Agua by Loewe

The fragrance is still going strong 26 years after it was launched. Photo: Loewe Info

Another zesty unisex option, Agua by Loewe is built around bergamot, Ceylon tea and yuzu.

Created by master perfumer Olivier Cresp in 2000, the fragrance opens with bergamot, Japanese yuzu, tangerine and palisander rosewood. A peppery heart of white pepper and tea follows, before drying down into a woody blend of cedar, sandalwood, white musk and amber.

Dh645 for 100ml

Chance Eau Fraiche by Chanel

A summer take on Chanel's year-round Chance fragrance, this combines citron with water hyacinth and jasmine. Photo: Chanel Info

While Chance was designed as a year-round fragrance, Chance Eau Fraiche by Chanel offers a lighter, more sparkling take for the summer.

Fresh and energetic, it blends vibrant citron with water hyacinth, soft jasmine and a touch of teakwood, creating a clean, refreshing scent that perfectly captures the spirit of a hot summer day.

Dh795 for 100ml

Bloom by Gucci

A lighter take on Gucci Bloom, this pairs citrus notes with jasmine, tuberose and soft musk. Photo: Gucci Info

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette is a lighter interpretation of the original Gucci Bloom.

While remaining firmly floral, it opens with bright notes of mandarin, lemon and neroli before unfolding into an airy bouquet of tuberose, Rangoon creeper and jasmine. A base of sandalwood and musk adds gentle warmth, keeping the fragrance fresh rather than heavy.

Dh640 for 100ml

Libre L'Eau Nue by Yves Saint Laurent

This blend of bergamot, mandarin and Moroccan orange blossom is inspired by long North African summers. Photo: YSL Beauty Info

Another floral option, Libre L’Eau Nue is alcohol-free and built around a refreshing blend of citrus and flowers.

Lavender, Calabrian bergamot and Moroccan orange blossom create a sun-drenched, skin-fresh scent that feels light even in the heat. Bright bergamot and green mandarin open the fragrance, while a heart of Moroccan orange blossom – a signature note for the house – evokes the warmth of long North African summers. Juicy citrus and luminous florals combine to deliver a crisp fragrance that lasts through the day.

Dh720 for 90ml

Un Ete Francais by Celine

A French Riviera-inspired fragrance, this blends gorse, neroli, bergamot and soft vanilla. Photo: Celine Info

Inspired by late afternoons in Saint-Tropez, this fragrance captures the carefree spirit of summers on the French Riviera. Opening with sparkling bergamot, neroli and petitgrain, it evokes the freshness of sea air drifting across sun-warmed skin.

At its heart is gorse, a golden wildflower with coconut-like facets that lend the scent a nostalgic, beachside warmth, while a soft vanilla accord emerges in the dry down to prolong its languid, sun-drenched character. The result is a light fragrance that balances citrus freshness with a gentle, powdery sweetness.

Dh1,830 for 200ml