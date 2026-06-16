Etihad adds Damascus, Zanzibar, Krakow and Palma in 'busiest summer' yet

Etihad Airways has launched four new international routes from Abu Dhabi as it enters what the airline describes as its "largest summer season ever", operating more than 300 flights a day.

The UAE's national carrier has begun flights to Krakow in Poland, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Damascus in Syria and Zanzibar in Tanzania, with the new routes launched over four consecutive days between June 11 and June 14.

The airline is also bringing back five seasonal summer routes. Services to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini resumed on June 15 and June 16, respectively, while flights to Malaga in Spain restarted on June 15. Nice in France returns on June 19, followed by Egypt's Mediterranean resort city of Al Alamein on July 16.

Etihad has launched flights to Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Unsplash Info

"Today, Etihad is flying more guests to more destinations than ever before. We are operating more than 300 flights a day, carrying near-record loads and connecting Abu Dhabi with more destinations than ever before," said chief executive Antonoaldo Neves.

"As we enter the peak summer travel period, we are delivering our most ambitious summer programme yet. Supported by 23 additional aircraft and strong demand from across the world, we continue to grow with confidence, expanding our network, increasing capacity and bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi."

Etihad said summer capacity is up 10 per cent compared with the same period last year, while flights are operating at close to 90 per cent load factors. The airline said demand for travel to, from and through Abu Dhabi remains strong across its network.

Etihad said summer capacity is up 10 per cent compared with the same period last year. EPA Info

The network expansion comes days after Etihad and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced complimentary medical travel insurance for eligible international visitors flying to or through the emirate.

The cover, which will be available between July and December, provides up to 15 days of medical insurance in the UAE and also applies to travellers using Etihad's stopover programme. The initiative is being administered by The National Insurance Company – Daman.

Air travel in the Gulf is beginning to recover following a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, with a formal peace agreement expected to be signed later this week.

The easing of tensions has allowed airlines across the region to restore services after months of disruption caused by airspace restrictions and security concerns. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of normal air traffic operations across the country on May 2.