The Puente Nuevo or New Bridge is the crowning glory and main attraction in historic Ronda, Spain. Getty Images
The Puente Nuevo or New Bridge is the crowning glory and main attraction in historic Ronda, Spain. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Travel

In Spain's historic Ronda, a brush with a Muslim hero and Ernest Hemingway

Cliffside city and birthplace of Abbas Ibn Firnas is full of reminders of the many civilisations who once called it home

David Tusing

March 06, 2025