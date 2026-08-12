New direct flight routes launching from the UAE in 2026

Although the year is more than half over, there's still plenty of time to travel.

Recent tensions in the Middle East have led some carriers to adjust schedules and suspend services, but UAE airlines, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, have continued to expand their networks in 2026.

From European city breaks to long-haul adventures, here are the new routes to know from the UAE.

Abu Dhabi to Charlotte, North Carolina, US

Launched: March 20 (Etihad)

Charlotte is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame. Ryan M / Unsplash Show caption: Charlotte is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame. Ryan M / Unspl…

Etihad’s sixth US destination is Charlotte, North Carolina, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Nicknamed the Queen City, Charlotte pairs Southern hospitality with a modern edge. It is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame, diverse neighbourhoods and a thriving food scene.

Sharjah to London Gatwick, UK

Launched: March 29 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia has launched twice-daily non-stop flights to London Gatwick from Sharjah.

The service offers easy access to London’s cultural landmarks, historic neighbourhoods, theatres, museums and vibrant dining scene, making it a convenient option for both leisure and business travellers. Flights will be operated by the Airbus A321neo LR.

Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman

Launched: May 21 (Etihad)

Oman's khareef season lasts from June to September. Photo: Ministry of Tourism – Oman Show caption: Oman's khareef season lasts from June to September. Photo: M…

Etihad has launched flights to Salalah starting twice weekly, on Sundays and Thursdays, with frequencies increasing during the khareef season.

The southern Omani city is a rare summer oasis in the Arabian Peninsula, famous for its monsoon season, when misty mountains and waterfalls transform the landscape into a lush escape.

Abu Dhabi to Krakow, Poland

Launched: June 11 (Etihad – seasonal)

The Krakow service includes flights operating three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, until September 5.

Known for its medieval Old Town, Gothic churches and cafe-lined squares, Krakow also provides access to Poland’s Tatra Mountains.

Abu Dhabi to Damascus, Syria

Launched: June 12 (Etihad)

Etihad has four weekly flights to Damascus, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Damascus is home to landmarks such as the Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel of Damascus and Al-Hamidiyah Souq.

As the gateway to wider Syria, Damascus offers access to diverse landscapes, from Mediterranean coastlines to desert regions, along with significant archaeological sites including the famed Krak des Chevaliers.

Abu Dhabi to Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Launched: June 12 (Etihad – seasonal)

Etihad is now operating three weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, for the summer season.

Known as the gateway to the Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca blends Mediterranean coastlines with storied architecture and a vibrant cultural life. Landmarks include the Gothic Palma Cathedral, the Almudaina Royal Palace and the lively Passeig des Born, making it a sun-soaked summer escape with both charm and character.

Abu Dhabi to Zanzibar, Tanzania

Launched: June 14 (Etihad – seasonal)

Zanzibar offers palm-fringed beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: The Residence Zanzibar Show caption: Zanzibar offers palm-fringed beaches and turquoise waters. P…

Another seasonal route, Etihad will operate four weekly flights to Zanzibar until September 6, with services running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Part of Tanzania’s archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant Swahili culture. From its Unesco-listed Stone Town to spice plantations and coral reefs, the island blends relaxation with discovery.

Abu Dhabi to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Launched: June 15 (Etihad)

Almaty offers access to hiking trails and ski resorts. Ilyas Dautov / Unsplash Show caption: Almaty offers access to hiking trails and ski resorts. Ilyas…

Ten weekly flights have launched from Abu Dhabi to Almaty.

The city has tree-lined avenues and alpine scenery, along with a cosmopolitan feel. Surrounded by mountains, it offers access to hiking trails, green spaces as well as ski resorts in the colder months – as well as a food and arts scene that reflects Central Asia’s diverse influences.

Abu Dhabi to Yerevan, Armenia

Launched: June 15 (Etihad)

Yerevan Cascade Complex is a must-see in the Armenian capital. Photo: Armenia Travel Show caption: Yerevan Cascade Complex is a must-see in the Armenian capita…

Etihad now has 10 weekly flights to Yerevan.

One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Yerevan is celebrated for its grand squares, pink stone buildings and mountain views. Museums, galleries and open-air cafes reflect Armenia’s rich heritage and creative spirit.

Abu Dhabi to Baku, Azerbaijan

Launched: June 16 (Etihad)

Baku's Old City is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Getty Images Show caption: Baku's Old City is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Getty Image…

Etihad has launched 10 weekly flights to Azerbaijan’s capital.

Baku is known for its bold architecture, seaside promenade and dynamic energy. Visitors are drawn to its blend of tradition and innovation, from centuries-old palaces to futuristic towers that shape its striking skyline.

Dubai to Benghazi, Libya

Launched: June 17 (flydubai)

Flydubai is set to become the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights to Benghazi, with services running three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Libya’s second-largest city sits on the Mediterranean coast and serves as an important commercial and cultural centre. Visitors can explore beaches and archaeological sites, while the route also strengthens links between the UAE and eastern Libya.

Sharjah to Rome, Italy

Launched: July 1 (Air Arabia)

Italy's Eternal City is known for its storied architecture. Chris Czermak / Unsplash Show caption: Italy's Eternal City is known for its storied architecture. …

Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Rome, further expanding its European network and strengthening links between the UAE and Italy.

Italy’s capital is home to some of the world’s most famous landmarks, from the Colosseum and Roman Forum to Vatican City and St Peter’s Basilica. The city is celebrated for its vibrant neighbourhoods, lively piazzas and renowned culinary scene.

Dubai to Aleppo, Syria

Launched: July 20 (flydubai)

Flydubai has launched daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Aleppo. Photo: Unsplash Show caption: Flydubai has launched daily non-stop flights between Dubai a…

Flydubai has launched daily non-stop flights to Aleppo, now its second destination in Syria alongside Damascus.

One of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, Aleppo is renowned for its rich history and Unesco-listed Old City. Visitors can explore landmarks such as the imposing Aleppo Citadel and the sprawling Al Madina Souq, once a key trading centre along the ancient Silk Road.

Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Launched: August 10 (Etihad)

Daily flights will connect Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, one of Central Asia’s most populous cities.

Tashkent is a mix of history and modernity, with eye-catching architecture, bustling bazaars and a growing number of cultural institutions that highlight Uzbekistan’s heritage.

Dubai to Bangkok, Thailand

Launching: September 15 (flydubai)

Flydubai will launch double-daily flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, expanding travel options to one of South-East Asia’s most visited cities.

Straddling the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Thailand’s capital blends centuries of history with modern energy. From ornate temples and bustling markets to rooftop bars and a renowned street food scene, Bangkok offers something for every type of traveller.

Dubai to Pokhara, Nepal

Launching: September 23 (flydubai)

Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city, is known for its adventure tourism. Photo: flydubai Show caption: Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city, is known for its adven…

Flydubai will launch daily flights to Pokhara, becoming the first carrier to offer direct services between the UAE and Nepal’s second-largest city.

Nestled near the Annapurna mountain range, Pokhara is known for its lakes, trekking routes and adventure tourism. The city serves as a gateway to the Himalayas and is popular with travellers seeking everything from hiking and paragliding to peaceful mountain escapes.

Dubai to Helsinki, Finland

Launching: October 1 (Emirates)

Helsinki is a charming seaside city laced with Baltic inlets. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Helsinki is a charming seaside city laced with Baltic inlets…

Emirates will launch a daily, non-stop, permanent service to Helsinki, marking its first destination in Finland and creating a direct connection between Dubai and Helsinki.

Helsinki offers a balance of design-led urban culture and easy access to nature, from seaside saunas and forests to a thriving food and creative scene. The Finnish capital also serves as a gateway to year-round experiences across the country, including Northern Lights viewing in winter.

Abu Dhabi to Luxembourg

Launching: October 21 (Etihad)

Etihad will become the first Middle Eastern airline to operate flights to Luxembourg, with three weekly services on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays connecting Abu Dhabi to the European financial hub.

Despite its small size, Luxembourg offers a mix of medieval old towns, forested countryside and a thriving cultural scene. Visitors can explore the Unesco-listed old quarter, cliffside fortifications and vineyards in the nearby Moselle Valley.

Abu Dhabi to Calgary, Canada

Launching: November 3 (Etihad)

The flight time between Abu Dhabi and Calgary is about 14 hours. Kyler Nixon / Unsplash Show caption: The flight time between Abu Dhabi and Calgary is about 14 ho…

Etihad will launch four round-trip flights to Calgary, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight time will be 14 hours and 35 minutes from Abu Dhabi, and 13 hours and 55 minutes back from Calgary.

Calgary serves as a convenient base for discovering Alberta and the Canadian Rockies, home to some of North America’s most striking landscapes. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant city stay while being only a short drive from hiking trails, ski slopes and scenic national parks.

Abu Dhabi to Asmara, Eritrea

Launching: November 7 (Etihad)

Asmara is known as the 'Little Rome' of Africa. Alamy Show caption: Asmara is known as the 'Little Rome' of Africa. Alamy

Etihad will launch four weekly flights to Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, further expanding its network across Africa. The flights will be from Abu Dhabi on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Known for its well-preserved modernist architecture and Italian colonial heritage, Asmara is often referred to as Africa’s “Little Rome”. Visitors can explore art deco buildings, bustling markets and cafes, while the city also serves as a gateway to Eritrea’s Red Sea coastline and mountainous landscapes.

Abu Dhabi to Bucharest, Romania

Launching: December 17 (Etihad)

Etihad will offer four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Romania’s capital.

Bucharest blends elegant architecture, lively streets and vibrant culture, offering a spirited European getaway full of charm and character.

Abu Dhabi to Gothenburg, Sweden

Launching: December 17 (Etihad)

Connecting Sweden's west coast directly with Abu Dhabi, Etihad's seasonal service will operate four times a week until March 21, 2027.

Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, sits where the Gota River meets the sea, with an archipelago a short ferry ride from the centre. The city is also known for its seafood markets, the Christmas lights at Liseberg and the wooden streets of the Haga district.

The service is Gothenburg's first direct air link to Asia. Its evening arrival in Abu Dhabi provides onward connections across Etihad's network to destinations including Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Singapore, Hanoi, Bali, Shanghai, Taipei, Bengaluru and Colombo.

The route will be operated using Etihad's Airbus A321LR, the newest aircraft type in its fleet, configured with two First Suites, 14 Business seats and 144 in Economy.