Etihad launches daily Abu Dhabi to Tashkent flights as Uzbekistan demand grows

Etihad Airways has launched daily direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent, marking the UAE national airline's first route to Uzbekistan.

The inaugural service was sold out, said the airline, which is looking to tap into growing demand for travel between the UAE and the Central Asian country.

Flight EY830 departs Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport at 8.35pm and lands in Tashkent at 2.05am local time the following day. The corresponding flight, EY831, leaves the Uzbek capital at 3.25am and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 6.55am.

Both services operate daily using an Airbus A320, with a journey time of about four and a half hours.

From September 1, the schedule will change slightly, with EY830 departing Abu Dhabi at 9.20pm and arriving in Tashkent at 1.50am the following day. The return service will leave Tashkent at 3.35am and land in Abu Dhabi at 6.25am.

The Tashkent route will be served by Etihad's Airbus A320 aircraft. Photo: Etihad Airways Show caption: The Tashkent route will be served by Etihad's Airbus A320 ai…

The launch expands Etihad's presence in Central Asia and comes as Uzbekistan grows in popularity as a tourism and business destination.

“Today's inaugural flight to Tashkent is a proud moment for Etihad and an important milestone in our continued network expansion,” said Frank Meyer, chief digital officer at Etihad Airways.

“Uzbekistan is one of Central Asia's most dynamic and fast-growing markets, with a rich cultural heritage, strong tourism appeal and growing economic significance.”

The airline said the route was introduced to meet increasing demand for travel between Uzbekistan, the UAE and other international markets, with Abu Dhabi providing onward connections across Europe, North America, the GCC and the Levant.

The launch also follows a new codeshare agreement between Etihad and Uzbekistan Airways. The partnership allows Etihad passengers travelling through Tashkent to connect to eight other destinations in Uzbekistan – Andijan, Bukhara, Fergana, Namangan, Nukus, Samarkand, Termez and Urgench.

Etihad is not the only UAE carrier connecting the UAE with the Uzbek capital. Emirates airline and flydubai already operate direct flights between Dubai and Tashkent, while Air Arabia serves the city from both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Uzbekistan Airways also operates daily services from Tashkent to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.