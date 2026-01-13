President Sheikh Mohamed gives Dubai Ruler commemorative photo album

President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the President gave Sheikh Mohammed a signed commemorative photo album highlighting key moments from their shared journey in service of the UAE and its record of achievement. The gesture marked 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leading the federal government.

In a message inscribed in the album, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in working alongside the Vice President, praising his inspirational and exceptional leadership.

President Sheikh Mohamed shows Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, his message in the photo album. Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "My brother and lifelong companion, I present to you this album, which records highlights from our shared journey in service of the UAE and proud moments of national achievement.

"I pray to God to bless you with continued good health and well-being to carry on your work and accomplishments for the sake of the UAE and its people."

The meeting took place during a Sea Palace barza attended by leaders of government and members of the ruling families.