President Sheikh Mohamed hails Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on 20 years as Ruler of Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed has led tributes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is marking 20 years as the Ruler of Dubai on January 4.

The President said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, had an “inspiring record of achievements” which had helped to advance the UAE's growth.

Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006, on the death of his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid.

“In honour of 20 years of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid leading our government, we celebrate his inspiring record of achievements and future-focused vision that continues to advance the UAE's growth,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

“May God protect him as we work together in pursuit of progress and development for our beloved nation and people.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also took to X to pay tribute to his father's two decades as the emirate's Ruler.

“Thank you, Mohammed bin Rashid. You will always be the father, the leader, and the source of inspiration we look up to,” he said.

“With unwavering determination, you have built a proud legacy for the nation, guiding its progress and inspiring hope at every step. You have always believed in the people of the UAE, recognising human potential as the nation’s greatest wealth.

“Your visionary leadership has turned ideas into global achievements and challenges into opportunities. Under your leadership, the pursuit of excellence and ambition has become part of the nation’s spirit, instilling confidence and hope that the future will always be brighter.”

During his time as Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed has been instrumental in a number of events which have been milestones in the emirate's success, not least the opening of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in 2010.

Other significant projects such as Dubai Marina, Dubai Metro and shopping centres such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates have added lustre to the city's success.

His leadership was vital when Dubai made a swift recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, marked by the hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai – postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

Dubai's global standing was demonstrated further when it hosted the Cop28 climate conference in 2023, when important progress was made in efforts to safeguard the planet's future.

The landmark agreement for nations to transition away from fossil fuels is widely known as the UAE Consensus.