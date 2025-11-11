Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches search for Arab Hope Makers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday launched the search for philanthropists across the Arab world to be honoured by their peers in the annual Arab Hope Makers awards.

“Humans live by hope and societies are gladdened by hope and by the promise of a brighter future,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X. “Hope is the banner of strength, the engine of change, the secret to renewal and an inexhaustible source of good for humanity.”

The initiative was established in 2017 to honour people in the region dedicated to improving the lives of others. The prize money is Dh1 million ($272,294) and, in previous award cycles, the winner is announced in February in a ceremony at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

This year the award ceremony was attended by 12,000 people, including leading humanitarian and cultural personalities. The prize was won by Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco, for his initiative to treat children with the genetic disorder xeroderma pigmentosum. The date and venue for the 2026 event have not yet been announced.

“In every village and in every city, there are people who have devoted themselves to the good of humanity, to crafting hope, people who do not seek fame nor chase after the spotlight,” Sheikh Mohammed added on X. “We seek them out to honour them and to highlight their work, so that they may serve as role models in our communities.”

The “doers of good” Sheikh Mohammed is looking for can be nominated through the Arab Hope Makers website. “Our journey will not cease in inspiring humanity and mobilising communities to build a better future,” he said.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, spoke of the importance of the award in showcasing charitable endeavours all over the region.

"Since its launch in 2017, this unique initiative has significantly raised awareness of the impact of both individual and institutional volunteering," he said. "It has demonstrated its ability to improve lives, empowering more people to contribute to their communities and plant the seeds of determination and hope.

"The Hope Makers initiative continued to draw a strong response over its past five editions, receiving over 320,000 nominations. This resounding success, reflected in both the volume and quality of the projects, is a testament to the limitless potential for good in our Arab world and the countless noble efforts worthy of recognition."

