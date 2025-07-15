Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates 76th birthday

A young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai was born in Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House in Al Shindagha on July 15, 1949.
Dubai in 1950. Al Fahidi Fort in Bur Dubai is in the foreground, with Deira in the middle-right on the other side of the creek. Al Shindagha (L) and Al Ras (R) are in the background across the creek from Deira.
Sheikh Mohammed aged 19, at Mons Officer Cadet School - a British military training establishment that closed in 1972, transferring its responsibilities to Sandhurst.
Fishermen dock in Dubai Harbour in 1960.
Pictured in the 1970s, Sheikh Mohammed was at the centre of efforts to build the UAE up after unification.
Dubai Creek in 1976. By then, Dubai was becoming one of the Arab world's most developed and important commercial centres.
Sheikh Rashid, then Ruler of Dubai, with his son, a 28-year-old Sheikh Mohammed, in 1977.
An aerial view of Dubai's Trade Centre and Sheikh Zayed Road in 1978.
Sheikh Mohammed, aged 34, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Sheikh Mohammed walks among spectators in the royal enclosure at Royal Ascot in Berkshire, UK, in 1985.
Dubai's Corniche alongside the creek, with hotels and office buildings to the right, in 1984.
Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and Sheikh Mohammed watch the final race of the annual camel festival at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai in April 1996.
The luxury Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach hotels in Dubai, 1999.
Sheikh Mohammed takes a break during a 100-kilometre horse race in Cairo in May 2000. He won in five hours and 34 minutes.
Dubai's coastline, near the creek, in January 2004.
Sheikh Mohammed and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greet hundreds of spectators at Emirates Palace after they unveiled a commemorative plaque to celebrate the commencement of construction of the Zayed National Museum in November 2010.
Sheikh Mohammed witnesses the installation of the final piece of the facade at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mohammed witness the arrival of the Hope probe in orbit around Mars from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai in July 2020.
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed open Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.
Sheikh Mohammed attends the opening ceremony of Expo Dubai 2020, at Al Wasl Plaza. Photo: Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohammed visits the 72nd International Astronautical Congress at the Dubai World Trade Centre, held for the first time in the Middle East. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Mohammed meeting King Hamad of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Dubai Media Office
From left: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attend the Federal Supreme Council meeting at the Sheikh Rashid Palace in Hatta, Dubai, in December 2021. Photo: Presidential Court.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi attend the launch of new Dh50 banknote that has been issued by the UAE Central Bank to celebrate the country's 50th National Day, in December 2021. Photo: Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohammed attends the final day of the 2021 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Shams Tower. Photo: Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohammed launches the UAE Declaration of Arabic Language in the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The declaration was introduced in the presence of the Arab Ministers of Culture to mark the World Arabic Language Day, and in parallel with 22nd session of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Mohammed attends the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainability hosted by Masdar – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohamed, King Hamad of Bahrain and Sheikh Mohammed attend an official reception for Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, at Qasr Al Watan in January. Photo: Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates the Museum of the Future, as Dubai’s new landmark officially opened its doors to the world with a new message of hope for all humankind. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Mohammed watches the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2022. Getty Images
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, the President, Sheikh Mohamed, and Sheikh Mohammed attend a Federal Supreme Council meeting at Mushrif Palace. Photo: Presidential Court
The President, Sheikh Mohamed, receives rulers of the Emirates and congratulates them on the occasion of the Eid Al Adha this month. Photo: Presidential Court
News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates 76th birthday

Dubai Ruler’s children pay tribute

The National

July 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was celebrating his 76th birthday on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister, has played a critical role in the rise of Dubai and the UAE on the international stage during a life dedicated to public service.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, paid homage to his father with a selection of photographs on his Instagram page.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also sent birthday wishes.

“To the one who turned dreams into reality and reality into a legend told for generations,” he wrote on X. “We celebrate your years filled with achievements, and the glory you embody. Happy birthday, you are the heart of the nation.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture, shared her love, describing her father as the “best dad anyone could ever wish for” and adding that he is her “source of pride and inspiration”.

Impressive legacy

Sheikh Mohammed was born on July 15, 1949, and raised in Al Maktoum family home in Shindagha on the banks of Dubai Creek. He was tutored privately in Arabic and Islamic studies from the age of four and began formal education two years later.

He later trained at Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot in the UK, which is now part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. There, he emerged as the top Commonwealth student before going to Italy to train as a pilot.

In 1968, aged 19, he became the world’s youngest defence minister and was appointed the head of Dubai Police and Public Security force.

He became the nation’s first minister of defence in 1971 after the formation of the UAE, a crucial role now being carried out by his son, Sheikh Hamdan.

While a significant part of his development took place under the tutelage of academics and military officials overseas, the wisdom and inspiration provided by his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, in the Emirates was vital.

Sheikh Rashid died in October 1990 and was succeeded by his eldest son, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, with Sheikh Mohammed appointed Crown Prince in 1995. Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler of Dubai in 2006 after the unexpected death of Sheikh Maktoum during a visit to Australia.

