Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates 76th birthday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was celebrating his 76th birthday on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister, has played a critical role in the rise of Dubai and the UAE on the international stage during a life dedicated to public service.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, paid homage to his father with a selection of photographs on his Instagram page.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also sent birthday wishes.

“To the one who turned dreams into reality and reality into a legend told for generations,” he wrote on X. “We celebrate your years filled with achievements, and the glory you embody. Happy birthday, you are the heart of the nation.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture, shared her love, describing her father as the “best dad anyone could ever wish for” and adding that he is her “source of pride and inspiration”.

Impressive legacy

Sheikh Mohammed was born on July 15, 1949, and raised in Al Maktoum family home in Shindagha on the banks of Dubai Creek. He was tutored privately in Arabic and Islamic studies from the age of four and began formal education two years later.

He later trained at Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot in the UK, which is now part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. There, he emerged as the top Commonwealth student before going to Italy to train as a pilot.

In 1968, aged 19, he became the world’s youngest defence minister and was appointed the head of Dubai Police and Public Security force.

He became the nation’s first minister of defence in 1971 after the formation of the UAE, a crucial role now being carried out by his son, Sheikh Hamdan.

While a significant part of his development took place under the tutelage of academics and military officials overseas, the wisdom and inspiration provided by his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, in the Emirates was vital.

Sheikh Rashid died in October 1990 and was succeeded by his eldest son, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, with Sheikh Mohammed appointed Crown Prince in 1995. Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler of Dubai in 2006 after the unexpected death of Sheikh Maktoum during a visit to Australia.

