Sheikh Hamdan shares series of sweet throwback pictures showing his childhood in the UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has once again been digging through the family archives to share childhood memories with his 14 million Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, he posted an album of pictures showing moments from his time growing up in the Emirates, including shots with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The series of shots, simply captioned “Hamdan” include moments from adventures to the desert, camel races and official engagements alongside his father.

In some of the pictures he is dressed in a kandura, while in another, he is wearing a brown suede biker-style jacket.

In one photo, Sheikh Hamdan is seen with his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, holding a camel racing trophy.

Sheikh Hamdan regularly shares childhood throwback photos on Instagram, reminiscing on key moments with his family and siblings.

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in vintage ski gear during a childhood trip to the Swiss Alps. All photos: Instagram / @faz3

Earlier this year, he offered a glimpse into a family holiday to the Swiss Alps, sharing seven sweet pictures from a trip to Zermatt.

Dressed in colourful vintage ski gear and sunglasses, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen playing in the snow with his father and his siblings.

In one picture, a young Sheikh Hamdan looks particularly cool, in a yellow Zermatt cap, sunglasses and a colourful vintage ski suit.

In March, he shared another set of pictures showing him enjoying the outdoors as a child. In one, he is climbing a tree and in another, he is playing ice hockey.

Sheikh Hamdan became a father to twins in May last year, and has since shared snippets of his life as a new dad on Instagram.

At the weekend, he posted a nostalgic photo showing him and his son, Sheikh Rashid, flying a kite.

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Hamdan shared this picture of himself and his young son, Sheikh Rashid. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

He captioned the picture: “Kiteflying. Brings back memories.” The royal is seen in the middle of a field, beneath a cloudy sky, wearing blue trainers, shorts and a long-sleeved top. His son is running towards a green and yellow kite that is suspended overhead.

Sheikh Hamdan does not specify where the picture was taken, but it may have been snapped during a recent visit to the F3 Stables in the UK. The royal posted pictures from the stables just over a month ago, wearing the same outfit. On that occasion, he was seen introducing his son to one of his favourite horses, Alshemaime.