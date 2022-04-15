Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable throwback pictures from childhood ski trip

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has posted a series of throwback pictures from a childhood holiday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai offered a glimpse into a family holiday to the Swiss Alps, sharing seven sweet pictures from a trip to Zermatt.

Dressed in colourful vintage ski gear and sunglasses, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen playing in the snow with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his siblings.

In one picture, a young Sheikh Hamdan looks particularly cool, in a yellow Zermatt cap, sunglasses and a colourful vintage ski suit.

He also shared a picture of himself in the same outfit, while taking a break from skiing, while his father relaxes with his skis in the air next to him.

Captioning the photos, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “#Throwback #Family #Ski.”

Sheikh Hamdan’s childhood love for skiing has continued into his adult life. In January, he took a trip to British Columbia in Canada, sharing snippets from his adventures, including a helicopter flight.

His trip also included biking along a scenic route that had a lake, mountains and rainbow in the background.

Sheikh Hamdan has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, where he often shares throwback snaps offering rare insights into his childhood and family life, as well as snaps from his many adventures.

He last shared a series of childhood snaps last month. In one of the photos shared, Sheikh Hamdan is climbing a tree and in another, he is playing ice hockey.

In another, he is posing dressed in a striped jacket and black bow tie. Many of the photos were taken outdoors.

See more childhood pictures of Sheikh Hamdan below: