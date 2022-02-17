A giant-sized mural of Sheikh Hamdan has been unveiled in Dubai

A new giant-size mural of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has been revealed on the wall of a substation of utility provider Dewa on Al Wasl Road. The artwork is a joint creation by local and international artists as part of the eighth Dubai Street Museum project.

Artist who worked on the mural include Croatian portrait artist Lonac, who is most known for his large-scale photorealistic works, and Emirati digital artist Khalid Al Ramsi and Emirati calligrapher Mohammed Hussain Al Tamimi.

The mural is 18 metres by 23 metres. Photo: The Government of Dubai Media Office

The mural is 18 metres by 32 metres and shows an image of Sheikh Hamdan overlooking the city’s most famous landmarks from the window of an airplane. The structures featured include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame, to symbolise the scale of progress Dubai has seen over the past few decades.

The artwork is accompanied by a calligraphic rendition of a verse penned by Sheikh Hamdan about Dubai’s achievements, which he says were only made possible by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Street Museum was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in 2016 and aims to highlight the emirate's unique identity, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks across the city.

"Dewa is delighted to have joined forces with Brand Dubai to implement the latest mural project, which seeks to enrich Dubai’s creative environment while also highlighting its modernity and its status as a hub for innovation,” said Khawla Al Mehairi, executive vice president of Strategy and Government Communications at Dewa.

"The joint project is part of Dewa’s efforts to contribute to realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open museum and showcase its character as one of the world’s fastest-growing and culturally diverse cities. … The latest mural depicting Dubai’s architectural wonders is a reflection of Dubai’s various achievements and constant march towards progress and excellence.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Sheikh Hamdan.