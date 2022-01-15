Sheikh Hamdan shares stunning footage of ski trip in British Columbia

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted videos of his latest adventures on Instagram

The National
Jan 15, 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared stunning footage of his ski trip in British Columbia, where temperatures this week are as low as 3°C.

The father of twins shared images and videos to his 13.1 million followers on Instagram on Friday.

British Columbia is the westernmost province of Canada, popular for its mountain ranges and nature spots, like the Glacier National Park that offers hiking, biking trails and campgrounds.

In the footage, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen in winter gear, travelling in a helicopter to reach some of the remote areas in the province that offer picturesque views of snow-covered mountains.

His trip also included biking along a scenic route that had a lake, rainbows and mountains in the background.

He can also be seen taking photographs with a professional camera.

The 39-year-old is known for his adventurous trips and remarkable photography.

Last year, he shared footage of himself sitting on top of Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel that stands at 250 metres.

Sheikh Hamdan teases friend for not seeing him 'for a long time'

In the viral video shared across social media, Sheikh Hamdan is casually sipping from a mug, while sitting on top of one of the cabins.

Some of his other adrenaline-filled adventures include skydiving, zip-lining, climbing on top of the Burj Khalifa, free-diving, deep-sea fishing, jet-skiing, hiking and snowboarding.

His passion for photography sees him regularly share his work on social media, too.

Sheikh Hamdan turns 39 - in pictures

Image 1 of 39
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, stands on top of the Burj Khalifa. AFP

Updated: January 15th 2022, 10:49 AM
UAEDubaiSheikh Hamdan bin MohammedCanada
