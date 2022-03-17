Sheikh Hamdan meets tech entrepreneur at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Crown Prince of Dubai told of pride at emirate's links with the business world during talks with Whoop founder Will Ahmed

The National
Mar 17, 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Dubai was primed to "welcome the world" after meeting US tech entrepreneur Will Ahmed on Thursday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai held talks with the Whoop founder during his latest tour of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The wearable fitness tracking start-up has enjoyed a steady rise to prominence since being established by Mr Ahmed and some college friends in 2012.

The company, which has headquarters in Boston, has developed partnerships with major American sports organisations such as the Professional Golf Association and Major League Baseball to make the brand the official wearable fitness product for its athletes.

In August of last year, the value of the company was reported to have surged to $3.6 billion.

"I ... met Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of the US wearable technology company Whoop,' Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter.

"We welcome the world to Dubai, and are proud of our partnership with the business community."

Sheikh Hamdan this month opened Facebook operator Meta's new regional headquarters in Dubai.

He said the establishment of the base in Dubai Internet City reflected the emirate's growth as a global business centre.

Crown Prince explores Expo

Sheikh Hamdan toured the country pavilions of Morocco and Switzerland, as well as taking in the Baden-Wuerttemberg pavilion, the only structure built by a state government at a world's fair.

The south-west German state is known for the Black Forest national park.

More than 70 tonnes of spruce were shipped to Dubai to build the pavilion, which exhibits the latest technology in solar, software and medicine.

Updated: March 17, 2022, 6:12 PM
