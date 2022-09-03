Sheikh Hamdan shares new photo and says flying kite with son 'brings back memories'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai has posted a nostalgic photo on Instagram, showing him and his son, Sheikh Rashid, flying a kite.

He captioned the picture: “Kiteflying. Brings back memories.” The royal is seen in the middle of a field, beneath a cloudy sky, wearing blue trainers, shorts and a long-sleeved top. His son is running towards a green and yellow kite that is suspended overhead.

Sheikh Hamdan does not specify where the picture was taken, but it may have been snapped during a recent visit to the F3 Stables in the UK. The royal posted pictures from the stables just over a month ago, wearing the same outfit. On that occasion, he was seen introducing his son to one of his favourite horses, Alshemaime.

The royal has been chronicling his summer holidays in the UK, which have included stints in Yorkshire, where he was seen on a shooting expedition, and London, where he took a trip on the Underground.

In July, a video of Sheikh Hamdan meeting a group of Dubai residents in London went viral. The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has joined his son and grandchildren on some of their travels and recently posted a poem speaking lovingly about his young, and very different, grandchildren. Sheikh Mohammed fondly described Sheikh Rashid as "passionate" and "nobly chivalrous", while revealing he can be a little “stubborn". He certainly appears fearless in his encounter with Alshemaime.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Sheikh Hamdan's travels