Sheikh Mohammed shares loving poem for Sheikh Hamdan's twins

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has spoken lovingly about his young, and very different, grandchildren — hailing their noble and calm personalities.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a new poem dedicated to Sheikha Shaikha and Sheikh Rashid, the twins of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Despite their young age, the twins, 1, are already showing distinctive personality traits. Sheikh Mohammed fondly described Sheikh Rashid as "passionate" and "nobly chivalrous", while revealing he can be a little "stubborn". He also said he admires Sheikha Shaikha's calm temperament, which differs from her brother's.

Sheikh Mohammed posted the words on Instagram, alongside a photo of the twins in a bike stroller, which was posted earlier this month.

The poem, titled Shaikha and Rashid, reads: "The ambience is tranquil with Shaikha and Rashid around. The house is filled with love and joy.

"A preserved treasure they are, hiding their fear. Every now and then.

"She takes after Sheikha Latifa in her calm nature, I confess. As opposed to Rashid who is stubborn and passionate.

"He is young, nonetheless nobly chivalrous. No obstacle prevents him from gaining his ambitions.

"Hamdan has a unique trait, Keen and spares no effort to tend to their needs.

"A friendly and joyful surrounding they create. York's colder days are warmed up while they play.

"An ailing person would heal upon watching them. A balm to the wounded heart they are."

Sheikh Mohammed is well known for his love of poetry, having released collections of his work in the past, including in 2019, when he released an 18-poem collection called For the Love of Horses.

It's a passion he passed on to his son and Sheikh Hamdan has also been known to share his own writings online. Even the Crown Prince's nickname, Fazza, from the Emirati dialect, is a term often used in Nabati poetry, a common art form in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan has described his poetry as "my identity and poetic character through which I humbly attempt to rekindle joy in the hearts of people, alleviate their suffering in my own simple way. I express their hopes and aspirations".

Sheikh Hamdan shared his father's new poem on his own account, with new photos of Sheikh Mohammed with the twins playing in a beautiful green field.

The family have been spending time in the UK over the summer, sharing snippets of their travels on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan also shared a new series of photos of himself with friends and family, including Sheikh Mohammed, strolling through the scenic Yorkshire countryside in the UK.

In the 10 photos, the group are seen wearing clothing synonymous with the British outdoors, such as dark olive colours, fleeces, waterproof coats, woolly hats, boots and warm gloves.

They are walking through the hills, with some holding what appear to be shotguns. Both Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed are wearing protective eyewear, too.

It is not clear what the group were aiming at — though clay pigeon shooting is not uncommon in the UK, as is the shooting of partridges and pheasants come the start of September.

In another post earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan shared snaps of him riding the London Underground with close friend Badr Ateej, making the most of the city's public transport system.

In the pictures, Sheikh Hamdan is standing in the centre of the busy carriage, with Ateej pictured behind him.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the picture.

The next day, Sheikh Mohammed was spotted shopping in London department store Selfridges.

In July, a video of Sheikh Hamdan in London went viral after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The clip was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

The family have also been visiting his F3 Stables in the UK, where he has been introducing the twins to his beloved horses and sharing photos on Instagram.

Simply captioning the pictures with a blue heart emoji and a horse emoji, the first image shows Sheikh Hamdan with Sheikh Rashid, who is wearing a light blue jumper and stroking the horse's nose. In the second, the father and son are hand-in-hand, walking through a paddock. He tagged the F3 Team in the shots.

