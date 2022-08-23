Sheikh Hamdan goes shooting with Sheikh Mohammed in Yorkshire

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a new series of photos of himself with friends and family, including father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, strolling through the scenic Yorkshire countryside in the UK.

The 10 photos have been uploaded to his Instagram, which has 14.6 million followers. In them, the group are seen wearing clothing synonymous with the British outdoors including dark khaki colours, fleeces, waterproof coats, woolly hats, boots and warm gloves.

They are seen walking through the hills, with some holding what appear to be shotguns. Both Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed can be seen wearing protective eyewear, too. It is not clear what the group were aiming at — though clay pigeon shooting is not uncommon in the UK, as is the shooting of partridges and pheasants come the start of September.

Some of the pictures appear to be shot portrait-style and show Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed surrounded by light purple heather as striking gloomy skies linger in the background. Other images show the group walking together while another has everyone posing in a group photo.

Earlier this month, the Crown Prince also shared photos of himself and close friend Badr Ateej riding on the London Underground, seemingly going unrecognised in the selfie.

In the pictures, the royal is standing in the centre of the busy carriage, with Ateej pictured behind him.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the picture.

Sheikh Hamdan also went viral last month, after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Sheikh Hamdan has been joined on his summer holidays by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and shared a touching image showing three generations of his family.

In the photo, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed are with a tricycle carrying the Crown Prince twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, who are sitting in the front wearing helmets, with their faces hidden by blue and pink emojis.

The Crown Prince captioned the photo with three hearts: red, blue and pink.

