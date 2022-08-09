Sheikh Hamdan rides the London Underground unrecognised in latest Instagram post

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has been spending his summer in the UK, sharing snippets of his trip with his 14.5 million Instagram followers.

And in his latest snaps, the Crown Prince of Dubai is riding the London Underground with close friend Badr Ateej, making the most of London’s public transport system.

In the pictures, Sheikh Hamdan is standing in the centre of the busy tube carriage, with Ateej pictured behind him.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the picture.

The royal did not appear to be recognised by any of his fellow passengers.

Sheikh Hamdan went viral last month, after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Sheikh Hamdan has been joined on his summer holidays by his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and last week shared a touching image showing three generations of his family.

In the photo, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed are with a tricycle carrying the Crown Prince’s twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha bint Hamdan, who are sitting in the front wearing helmets, with their faces hidden by blue and pink emojis.

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the photo with three hearts: red, blue and pink.

Besides spending time in London, the family have been frequenting his F3 Stables, where he has been introducing the twins to his beloved horses and sharing photos on Instagram.

Simply captioning the photos with a blue heart emoji and a horse emoji, the first image shows Sheikh Hamdan with young Sheikh Rashid, who is wearing a light blue jumper and stroking the horse's nose. In the second, the father and son are hand-in-hand, walking through a paddock. He tagged the F3 Team in the shots.

