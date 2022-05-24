10 countries Sheikh Hamdan has travelled to, from Cannes to Maldives and Mongolia

With travel back on the cards for many people and summer right around the corner, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed may inspire some new ideas for coming holidays.

The Crown Prince of Dubai has shared 10 pictures of his recent travels around the world, with images showing him venturing through Europe, Asia and North America.

Known for his love of adventure, Sheikh Hamdan often jets off to new destinations and has been spotted spearfishing, skydiving, cycling, climbing, horse riding and much more in far-flung locations.

His latest picture gallery on Instagram starts with a snap of the father of two in Scotland, appropriately dressed for the country’s changeable weather.

Sheikh Hamdan recently travelled to Scotland where he spent time puffin-spotting on the remote Isle of May, off the country's east coast.

A picture of the young royal in the Maldives shows him casually dressed and sitting in front of an overwater villa, surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

In Mongolia, dressed in a powder blue kandura, he pours tea al fresco with the country's rolling plateaus as a backdrop.

Sheikh Hamdan in the Maldives with the Indian Ocean in the background. Photo: Instagram / @faz3

On a visit to Switzerland, Sheikh Hamdan sports a woollen hat as he stands in front of a thermal hot spring with a snow-covered alpine forest visible behind him. And there's also a snap of Fazza, as he's also known, in the English countryside, cycling past a horse in the Yorkshire fields, a historic county known for its charming coastal towns.

Sheikh Hamdan has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, and often takes to the social media platform to shares pictures and throwbacks offering rare insights into his childhood and adventures.

Sheikh Hamdan pours tea in Mongolia. Photo: Instagram / @Faz3

He captioned his most recent 10-picture travel gallery with “Around the ...”, using an Earth emoji in place of the word world.

France, Azerbaijan and Iceland are also favourite travel spots that the sheikh has recently visited.

A moody greyscale picture from Cannes in the French Riviera, where the Cannes Film Festival 2022 is ongoing, shows the Crown Prince on a yacht with views of the water in the background, and in Azerbaijan he’s smartly dressed for a walk in the snow.

The beauty of Iceland shines through in Sheikh Hamdan’s picture from the land of fire and ice, as he takes in the country's rugged charm from a vantage point above the waves.

And a snap of the Dubai royal taking a selfie in front of a waterfall in the Faroe Islands will no doubt send influencers rushing to recreate the same shot on the North Atlantic archipelago.

The final image in the series shows him in Chicago, posing for a picture with his uncle, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma, better known as Uncle Saeed, on a glass ledge high above the streets. The picture was taken at Skydeck Chicago, an observation deck on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower, formerly Sears Tower and the Windy City's tallest skyscraper.

The gallery post has already been liked more than 453,000 times since Sheikh Hamdan posted it on Monday evening.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan showed that his love of travel started from a young age, posting a series of throwback pictures from a childhood holiday.

The post offered a glimpse into a family trip to the Swiss Alps, with seven sweet pictures from a snow-filled excursion in Zermatt.