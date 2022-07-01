Sheikh Hamdan shares video of enormous inflatables at popular Dubai attractions

Giant inflatables have taken over Dubai.

In a new video shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, some of the emirate’s most popular attractions are seen with huge floating pool toys.

The slick video shows a mammoth pink flamingo sliding down from the tip of Burj Khalifa, a jumbo-sized doughnut carefully passing through Dubai Frame and a giant rubber duck in front of Ain Dubai, among other instances of impressive video editing.

The post has already been liked by more than 363,000 people on Instagram and viewed more than 2.7 million times (as of writing) since it was uploaded on Friday.

This clip is from the city’s major promotional campaign called Dubai Destinations. The strategy comes as part of Dubai's efforts to enhance its profile as a leading global destination, focusing on a wide variety of leisure, dining, cultural and sporting experiences on offer.

The scheme was announced by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, in December.

"The Dubai Destinations initiative is a tribute to Dubai’s culture of hospitality and its open and inclusive outlook. With a wealth of creative content from diverse sources, this initiative will open many windows into Dubai’s uniqueness as a destination,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The current season of Dubai Destinations runs until the end of August.

“Since its launch, the #DubaiDestinations campaign has focused on highlighting the quintessential Dubai experience and its uniqueness as a destination that offers a range of experiences that meet the tastes and interests of people across ages and nationalities," said Mona Al Marri, vice chairwoman and managing director of Dubai Media Council and director general of Dubai Media Office.

"With the focus now on Dubai’s various summer destinations, the campaign will showcase all that the city has to offer during this season with the objective of further raising the city’s profile as a leading global destination.

“As with each season of the campaign, the initiative aims to inspire citizens, residents and tourists to explore the captivating variety of leisure and entertainment choices in the city, including Dubai’s vibrant dining scene, its picturesque beaches, pools, outdoor activities and indoor attractions.”

