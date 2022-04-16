Ain Dubai to remain closed over the summer months

Ain Dubai has announced that it will remain closed during the summer months

An exact reopening date for the world’s largest observation wheel has not been revealed. “Ain Dubai’s temporary closure period, for enhancement works, will be extended through the summer months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made,” read a notice on the Ain Dubai website.

“Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivalled guest experience, we are working closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors. We look forward to welcoming Ain Dubai visitors back soon.”

The attraction was initially closed on March 14 for “periodic enhancements”, and was scheduled to remain out of operation over Ramadan but reopen for the Eid Al First holiday weekend. These plans have now been amended.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction opened to the public on October 21 last year. Standing at more than 250 metres tall — about twice the height of the London Eye — the wheel offers views of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. It features 48 luxury cabins, each able to carry up to 40 guests, and a single rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the attraction since it opened, according to the Ain Dubai website.

