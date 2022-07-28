Sheikh Hamdan shares photos of son Sheikh Rashid with F3 horse in England

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is continuing to enjoy his summer in England, it appears.

The Dubai royal has shared photos at the UK F3 Stables with his son, Sheikh Rashid, 1.

He simply captioned the photos with a blue heart emoji and a horse emoji. The first image shows the young sheikh wearing a light blue jumper and stroking the horse's nose, in the second, the father and son are hand-in-hand, walking through a paddock. He tagged the F3 team in the shots.

The F3 Team has also shared photos of Sheikh Hamdan at the stables this summer. "☀️ day with @faz3 in the F3 stables 🐎," the team wrote on Instagram on July 11, using a combination of emojis and text.

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Shaikha bint Hamdan, were born in May last year.

Last summer, Sheikh Hamdan shared similar photos of his son at England's Godolphin stables, the Maktoum family's private horse racing stables.

He wrote: "Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shaikha came to see Adayar and wish him the best!"

Earlier this month, a video of Sheikh Hamdan meeting a group of Dubai residents in London went viral.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

"Please can I take a picture?" the excited fan asks Sheikh Hamdan, who instantly replies, "Yes, yes."

Sheikh Hamdan then helps the fan take the selfie, by focusing the shot on her iPhone.

The male fan, who is wearing a green and white football kit, then goes in for a selfie and says, "Sorry to bother you", and Sheikh Hamdan replies, "No, it's OK", and shakes his hand.

Sheikh Hamdan's travel adventures — in pictures