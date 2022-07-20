Video of Sheikh Hamdan taking a selfie with Dubai residents in London goes viral

A video of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, meeting with a group of Dubai residents in London is going viral.

The Dubai royal is in the UK for a summer break and took time out to meet the two fans, posing for selfies with them from the front seat of his car.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

"Please can I take a picture?" the excited fan asks Sheikh Hamdan, who instantly replies, "Yes, yes."

Sheikh Hamdan then helps the fan take the selfie, by focusing the shot on her iPhone.

The male fan, who is wearing a green and white football kit, then goes in for a selfie and says, "Sorry to bother you", and Sheikh Hamdan replies, "No, it's OK", and shakes his hand.

The Crown Prince traditionally spends time in the UK each summer.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sheikh Hamdan at Royal Ascot

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attends Royal Ascot. All photos: @faz3 / Instagram

In September 2021, a chance meeting between Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, on a London street went viral online.

Sheikh Hamdan was wearing a casual hooded top and chinos and kissed Sheikh Humaid on the forehead and said "marhaba al saa".

"I couldn't but stop when I saw you," he says in Arabic.

Sheikh Hamdan also embraces Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, president of the UAE Football Association. The encounter was near Selfridges department store in Oxford Street.

It was also from the UK that Sheikh Hamdan shared some of the earliest photos of his son, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan. The images, taken at the Godolphin stables in the UK, show the father and son interacting with star racing horse, Adayar.

Sheikh Hamdan shared the photos on Instagram and wrote: "Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Sheikha came to see Adayar and wish him the best!"

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan, were born in May 2021.

In the first photo, the Crown Prince is holding his baby boy up close to Adayar, the Irish-bred, British-trained Thoroughbred racehorse who won the 2021 Epsom Derby.

In the relaxed photo, Sheikh Hamdan is wearing light grey jeans and a tan hooded jacket, with a green T-shirt visible. Sheikh Rashid is wrapped up in a teal onesie and fluffy blue coat, with a white and grey hat. The photo was taken on an overcast day in the UK.

In a second photo, he can be seen posing with his son in front of the Godolphin logo.

Sheikh Hamdan's travel adventures — in pictures