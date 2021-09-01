Sheikh Hamdan and Ajman Ruler meet by chance in London street

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, had a seemingly chance meeting in a London street, in a video shared online.

They greet each other, with Sheikh Hamdan, wearing a casual hooded top and chinos, kissing Sheikh Humaid on the forehead and saying "marhaba al saa".

"I couldn't but stop when I saw you," he says in Arabic.

Sheikh Hamdan also embraces Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, president of the UAE Football Association. The encounter was near Selfridges department store in Oxford Street.

The crown prince has spent the past few weeks in the UK, where the family has several homes. Sheikh Hamdan recently shared pictures with his newborn son Rashid at the Godolphin stables in Newmarket, Al Maktoum family's horseracing centre.

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan, were born in May.

Sheikh Humaid has been Ruler of Ajman since 1981. He has overseen the emirate's transformation from a small fishing village to a modern economy and a sizeable urban centre of almost 500,000 people.

