Royal Ascot fashion: Sheikh Hamdan, Camilla and Princess Beatrice dazzle crowds

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, looked dapper at Royal Ascot, Britain's most valuable horse racing meet, which runs until Saturday.

Wearing a sharp grey, shin-length morning coat with matching tie, top hat and darker grey trousers, Sheikh Hamdan shook hands with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday, as he received the trophy for Coroebus's win in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sheikh Hamdan at Royal Ascot 2022

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attends Royal Ascot. All photos: @faz3 / Instagram

Camilla, who wore an aqua-coloured coat dress while meeting Sheikh Hamdan on Tuesday, dazzled on day two of the meet in an all-white outfit with matching wide-brimmed hat, accessorised with a much-worn pearl choker and stud earrings.

She arrived with Prince Charles in the lead carriage for the royal procession, along with Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wore a blue lace dress with ruffles and a matching blue hat with floral adornment. She arrived in the second carriage with husband Prince Edward and Lord and Lady de Mauley.

Princess Beatrice, who arrived in the third carriage alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also chose white for the second day. The form-fitting dress was topped with a blue and white flat top hat with slicked-back bun.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of day one at Royal Ascot

Expand Autoplay Maya Jama attends Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in England. Getty Images

Zara Tindall was not in attendance on the second day, but for day one she chose a waist-cinching, pastel linen dress with puffed sleeves from Anna Mason, alongside a tilted white headpiece with pastel pom-poms.

Her husband, Mike Tindall, chose a grey suit with a pink shirt and lilac tie to match his wife's pastel outfit.

On Tuesday, Princess Beatrice wore a white and pink Zimmermann dress with florals, paired with a straw belt and clutch, a pair of pink pumps and a headband with a pink bow by Juliette Botterill Millinery.

Read more The strict dress code for each of the Royal Ascot's four enclosures

By her side, Mapelli Mozzi donned a three-piece suit and black top hat.

The Countess of Wessex chose a pale pink ensemble with a wide-brimmed maroon hat, pearl-drop earrings and a pearl-encrusted brooch.

Queen Elizabeth II was notably absent on both days due to ongoing mobility issues.

Prince William and Kate were also not there on days one and two. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the local community at a Grenfell Tower memorial service in London on Tuesday for the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Britain's royal family on day one of Royal Ascot