Royal Ascot fashion: Camilla, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall wear finest outfits

Prince Charles and Camilla led Britain's monarchy at Royal Ascot, the country's most valuable horse racing event.

Queen Elizabeth II was notably absent on day one due to ongoing mobility issues.

Prince William and Kate were also not there on day one. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the local community at a Grenfell Tower memorial service in London on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Scroll through the gallery above to see photos of the royal family arriving at Royal Ascot

What did the royal family wear?

The Duchess of Cornwall wore an aqua-coloured coat dress with a pearl necklace, pearl drop earrings and white diamond brooch.

Hats and fascinators are a tradition at Royal Ascot and this year Camilla chose a wide-brimmed light blue hate by Philip Treacy.

Prince Charles and Camilla were in the lead carriage, which travelled the length of the racecourse, followed by Anne, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Princess Anne's two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, with her husband Mike, were also in attendance, as well as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of day one at Royal Ascot

Expand Autoplay Maya Jama attends Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in England. Getty Images

Princess Anne donned a beige and tan outfit, while her daughter chose a waist-cinching, pastel linen dress with puffed sleeves from Anna Mason, alongside a tilted white headpiece with pastel pom poms.

Husband Mike chose a grey suit with a pink shirt and lilac tie to match Zara's pastel outfit.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice wore a white and pink dress with florals from Zimmermann, paired with a straw belt and clutch, and pink pumps. Additionally, she wore a headband with a pink bow by Juliette Botterill Millinery.

By her side, Mapelli Mozzi donned a three-piece suit and black top hat.

The Countess of Wessex chose a pale pink ensemble with wide-brimmed maroon hat, pearl-drop earrings and a pearl-encrusted brooch.

Best fashion from the platinum jubilee weekend, from Queen Elizabeth II to Kate — in pictures