Prince William and Kate ‘set to move to Windsor’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to Windsor, according to reports.

The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the platinum jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer.

William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family’s London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, according to The Sunday Times.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

It is also understood that the Cambridges have hired a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who is currently vice-president of global communications and strategic partnerships at NBC Universal.

Earlier this year it was reported that William was keen to do things “the Cambridge way”, following his Caribbean tour with Kate, which saw the couple heavily criticised for images that smacked of “colonialism”.

