Prince William and Kate ‘set to move to Windsor’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly keep Kensington Palace as their London home

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the platinum jubilee. AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jun 12, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to Windsor, according to reports.

The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the platinum jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer.

READ MORE
Prince William spotted selling 'Big Issue' on London streets

William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family’s London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, according to The Sunday Times.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Royal children at the platinum jubilee - in pictures

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and her son Prince Louis attending the platinum jubilee pageant in London, marking the end of the celebrations Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and her son Prince Louis attending the platinum jubilee pageant in London, marking the end of the celebrations Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

It is also understood that the Cambridges have hired a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who is currently vice-president of global communications and strategic partnerships at NBC Universal.

Earlier this year it was reported that William was keen to do things “the Cambridge way”, following his Caribbean tour with Kate, which saw the couple heavily criticised for images that smacked of “colonialism”.

Watch Prince Louis having the time of his life at platinum jubilee celebrations - video

Updated: June 13, 2022, 5:16 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL