Sheikh Hamdan's birthday: 39 pictures to celebrate Dubai Crown Prince turning 39

November 14 is the birthday of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. The popular prince, known informally as Fazza, turns 39 this year.

Sheikh Hamdan is known for his adventurous side, and has been seen skydiving, free diving, scaling the Burj Khalifa and, most recently, perched on top of an Ain Dubai pod.

He is famed for his love of adventure and animals, and his forward-thinking nature and passion for the country, and has a loyal social media following and countless celebrity friends.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan became a father, welcoming twins Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan with his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed.

Why do we call Sheikh Hamdan 'Fazza'?

Like his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan writes poetry, which he sometimes shares online.

Fazza means "a person who speeds to the help and support of others". From the Emirati dialect, it's a term often used in Nabati poetry, which is a common art form in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan has described his poetry as "my identity and poetic character through which I humbly attempt to rekindle joy in the hearts of people, alleviate their suffering in my own simple way. I express their hopes and aspirations."

Some of his poems have been turned into songs.