Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's style evolution in 37 photos: tweed, tartan and two pieces

The British royal certainly plays a strong game when it comes to millinery

Farah Andrews
Nov 19, 2021

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall may not be the first royal who springs to mind when you consider fashion icons – Jordan's Queen Rania, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have the proverbial style crowns – but there is no doubt she has grown into her role in the public eye with grace.

Married to Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, the duchess is rarely seen off duty. A hard-working but approachable royal, she dresses for the occasion when it comes to her engagements.

Tartan and tweed coats, to protect her from brisk British weather, are favourites of Camilla's, and in recent years, relaxed floral dresses have been a go-to for daytime commitments.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 09, 2005 Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony, 09 April 2005. Britain's Prince Charles turns 70 on November 14, 2018 as busy as ever, having spent a lifetime forging his own path during his record wait for the throne. / AFP / POOL / Alastair Grant

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing Anna Valentine, leave St George's Chapel in Windsor following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony, April 9, 2005. AFP

This week, she is in Jordan and Egypt for a four-day royal tour. During the visit, Camilla has sported a design by British designer Fiona Clare, paired with pale high heels and a beige handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Read more
Queen Rania and Camilla champion British and French designers in Jordan

Anna Valentine is a favourite designer of the royal. Not only did Valentine design the two outfits for her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, but the designer is also behind the all-white flowing trouser and top ensemble she wore on day two of her Jordan trip, when she attended the Centenary Celebration of the founding of the Jordanian state in Amman, and the pink look she wore to arrive in Cairo, Egypt.

No stranger to a hat, Camilla often chooses to top her outfits with a little millinery, opting for larger-than-life designs, often by Philip Treacy, for formal events.

Updated: November 19th 2021, 4:39 AM
