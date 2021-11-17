Queen Rania and Camilla champion British and French designers in Jordan

For the start of her first overseas trip since coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stuck to an old favourite to help in her fashion choices – British designer Fiona Clare.

Camilla, 74, and Prince Charles landed in Amman on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit to Jordan, which includes trips to archaeological sites as well as meetings with representatives of religious faiths and humanitarian organisations.

Camilla wore a blue summery dress by Clare, who is known for evening and bridal-wear, and whose designs the royal has worn on a number of occasions. She paired the dress with a pair of pale high heels and a beige handbag by Bottega Veneta.

The British royals were then driven to Al Husseiniya Palace, where they were welcomed by Jordan's King Abdullah II, his wife Queen Rania and their son, Crown Prince Hussein.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall being welcomed by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace

Queen Rania wore a white V-neck Dior midi coat for the occasion, with a patterned white blouse underneath. She topped it off with a gold belt, also by Dior, and a matching Louis Vuitton handbag.

Following the palace reception, the royals then briefly separated, with the ladies heading to the Queen Rania Family and Child Centre, which offers child protection activities to families of Jordanian, Palestinian and Syrian origins.

Queen Rania drove the Duchess of Cornwall herself in a Tesla for the 30-minute ride to the centre, with a police escort, where they met local children as well as adolescent girls being taught life skills.

Camilla and Queen Rania at the Queen Rania Family and Child Centre. Reuters

Camilla then joined Prince Charles for a visit to Al-Maghtas, also known as Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised.

Touring Elijah's Hill, the British royals were shown excavations around the narrow muddy river near the place where John the Baptist and Jesus met for the cleansing ritual, and dipped their fingers in the water.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the baptism site of Al-Maghtas on November 16, where Christians believe Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist, on the Jordan river. EPA

The day ended with a dinner reception hosted by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the palace.

Camilla was seen dressed in a flowing patterned kaftan and carrying a pastel pink scarf and silver clutch, while Queen Rania looked regal in a pastel pink kaftan dress which she paired with Dior pumps. Designers of both dresses were not immediately clear.

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, walks with Jordan's Queen Rania during a private dinner at the Al Husseiniya Palace, in Amman, Jordan November 16, 2021. Reuters

Earlier in the day, Queen Rania called Queen Elizabeth II a "strong woman" after a sprained back forced the monarch to cancel a much-anticipated public appearance in the UK.

"We're always concerned for her health, but she is a strong woman and even at this age is very active," Queen Rania told ITV News, saying that Queen Elizabeth is "somebody I look up to personally" and a "symbol of what it means to be a true figurehead and stateswoman and just giving inspiration to the rest of the world".

Jordan and the UK have close ties, with the two royal houses enjoying a warm relationship, and the Prince of Wales has been friends with successive generations of Jordanian rulers.

After Jordan, the British royals will visit Egypt, where they are scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.