Matthieu Blazy appointed as Bottega Veneta's new creative director

Less than a week after it was announced that Daniel Lee would be stepping down from his role as creative director of Bottega Veneta, his successor has been revealed.

Matthieu Blazy will take over as creative director of the Kering-owned fashion brand with immediate effect.

Born in Paris in 1984, Blazy is a graduate of La Cambre in Brussels. He started his fashion career as men’s designer for Raf Simons, before joining Maison Martin Margiela to design the Artisanal line and women’s ready-to-wear. In 2014, he became senior designer at Celine, before rejoining Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. He joined Bottega Veneta in 2020 as ready-to-wear design director and will now assume the top job at the Italian fashion house.

Blazy is a French and Belgian national, and lives between Antwerp and Milan.

“Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury house,” says Leo Rongone, the brand's chief executive.

“Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

Blazy will present his first collection for Bottega Veneta in February 2022. “The very solid foundations, specific codes and unique identity of Bottega Veneta enable us to nurture great ambitions for the future of this luxury house,” says Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive of Kering. “I am confident that Matthieu Blazy’s wealth of experience and broad cultural background will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of carrying on the legacy of Bottega Veneta."

It was announced last week that Lee would be leaving the Italian brand by "mutual agreement”. He was appointed creative director in July 2018 and during his tenure infused the brand with a newer, more youthful energy. He famously reworked the house’s signature woven intrecciato pattern, enlarging it to huge proportions, padding it out and turning it into soft slouchy bags and even backless mules.

Daniel Lee was creative director at Bottega Veneta from July 2018. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Under him, the house shifted focus from its heritage of discreet Italian classical elegance, to something far more colourful and less structured. His reimagining drove an increase in sales in 2019 of 2.2 per cent, to nearly €1.2 billion ($1.37bn), according to Business of Fashion.

"I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision,” Lee said on his departure. “Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story.”