Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome baby girl

Princess Beatrice has announced the birth of her first child, welcoming a daughter with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Taking to Twitter, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter confirmed she had delivered her first child on Saturday, but did not announce her name.

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 23.42pm, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Princess Beatrice wrote.

"Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021

Princess Beatrice, 33, married Mapelli Mozzi, 38, in September 2020.

The royal family also released a statement about the newborn.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Mapelli Mozzi also has a son, born in 2016, with his former fiancee Dara Huang.

The royal statement also confirmed the baby's weight as "6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.8kg)".

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, 31, welcomed a baby boy, August, in February this year. At the time of his birth, he was 11th in line to the throne.

In the months since, that has changed considerably, following the birth of Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's daughter, and Princess Beatrice's new arrival.

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne, Princess Beatrice's daughter is 11th and August is 13th.

The new British line of succession:

1. Charles, Prince of Wales

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

3. Prince George of Cambridge

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

8. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

9. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

10. Princess Beatrice of York

11. Princess Beatrice's daughter

12. Princess Eugenie of York

13. August Brooksbank

14. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex