Sophie, Countess of Wessex's style evolution in 61 photos: from PR pro to working royal

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has proven that she knows how to stylishly dress for the occasion on countless official engagements.

Wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, she is rarely seen without a chic coat or statement hat when appearing in public, but has also been known to dress for the event, with camouflage jackets for military events.

As the royal family prepares for the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the countess is expected to make plenty of stylish appearances in the coming months.

The mother-of-two, 57, has perfected the art of dressing for the occasion since joining the royal family in 1999 with her marriage to Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child.

The countess, who worked in public relations before becoming a full-time working royal, is just as comfortable in formal eveningwear as she is in relaxed separates.

With a penchant for labels such as Suzannah London, Alaia and Emilia Wickstead, Sophie has also embraced a more vibrant colour palette in recent years, stepping out in bold block colours. For more recent appearances, she has worn pieces by fashion favourites Prada, Loewe and Victoria Beckham.

Here, we take a look back through the archives to uncover some of her most elegant appearances.

