Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's style evolution in 32 photos, from PR pro to working royal

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh knows how to stylishly dress for the occasion — including during her countless official engagements.

Wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh she is rarely seen without a chic coat or statement hat when appearing in public, but has also been known to dress for the event, with camouflage jackets for military events.

The mother of two, 58, joined the royal family in 1999 by marrying Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child.

Prince Edward, who previously held the title Earl of Wessex, was given the Duke of Edinburgh title in March, which was previously held by his late father Prince Philip, on his 59th birthday.

The change meant that his wife Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple's son James, Viscount Severn, 15, has been given his father's previous title of Earl of Wessex.

The duchess, who worked in public relations before becoming a full-time working royal, is just as comfortable in formal eveningwear as she is in relaxed separates.

With a penchant for labels such as Suzannah London, Alaia and Emilia Wickstead, Sophie has also embraced a more vibrant colour palette in recent years, stepping out in bold block colours. For more recent appearances, she has worn pieces by fashion favourites Prada, Loewe and Victoria Beckham.