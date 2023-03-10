Prince Edward given Duke of Edinburgh title by King Charles

Prince Edward has been given the Duke of Edinburgh title previously held by his late father, Buckingham Palace announced.

He will carry his new title from Friday, March 10, which is his 59th birthday.

The youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II took on many of his father's duties after his passing, including overseeing the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Read more Leading institutions to reaffirm loyalty to King Charles at historic ceremony

The change means his wife Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple's 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn, has been given his father's previous title of Earl of Wessex.

“His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday," the palace said.

"The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.

“The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

🎉 Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today!



The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday.



🔗https://t.co/Yxe8lDc3pe pic.twitter.com/EGQcqrTcKx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2023

The changes in titles have already been updated on the royal family’s official website.

The line of succession list on now shows 13th in line Edward as the Duke of Edinburgh, and 14th in line James as the Earl of Wessex.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan began officially using the titles Prince and Princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

The pair, previously referred to as "Master" and "Miss" on the palace's website, had the new titles bestowed on them when their grandfather King Charles acceded the throne upon the death of the queen last September. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited six months to publicly use the titles for their children.

The changes were updated on the palace's website.