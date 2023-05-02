Queen Consort Camilla's style evolution in 45 photos — tweed, tartan and two-pieces

Queen Consort Camilla may not be the first royal who springs to mind when thinking about fashion — Queen Rania of Jordan, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have the proverbial style crowns.

However, there is no doubt she has grown into her role in the public eye with grace.

A hard-working but approachable royal, the queen consort is rarely seen off duty, dressing for the occasion when it comes to her engagements.

Tartan and tweed coats, to protect her from the brisk British weather, are favourites. And, in recent years, relaxed floral dresses have been a go-to for daytime commitments.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wearing Anna Valentine in 2005. AFP

In 2021, the royal was in Jordan and Egypt for a four-day tour. During the visit, she sported looks by British designer Fiona Clare, paired with pale high heels and a beige handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Anna Valentine is a favourite designer. Not only did Valentine design the two outfits for her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, but the creator is also behind the all-white flowing trousers and top ensemble she wore on day two of her Jordan trip, when she attended the centenary celebration of the founding of the Jordanian state in Amman, and the pink look she wore to arrive in Cairo, Egypt.

During Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations last year, the queen consort borrowed a robe, which was given to Prince Charles as a gift during a 1990s tour of Saudi Arabia, from her husband's wardrobe.

Expand Autoplay Britain's Prince Charles, with his wife Camilla, speaks at the BBC Party at the Palace in London on June 4. WPA Pool / Getty

The piece, which is dark blue with silver embroidery, is designed to be worn over a thobe. It was created by Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is a wool and cashmere blend.

Following a busy month of jubilee celebrations, the royal made an appearance in British Vogue, further cementing her style status ahead of her 75th birthday. In the two images released to accompany an interview, which discusses the future of the British royal family and fashion, she wore a Bruce Oldfield gown and blue Fiona Clare dress.

Queen Consort Camilla photographed at Clarence House wearing Bruce Oldfield for the cover of British Vogue. PA Media

And to mark her 75th birthday on July 17, a new portrait was released by the palace, showing the queen consort wearing a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas, surrounded by flowers, with a cup of tea in front of her.

No stranger to a hat, she regularly chooses to top her outfits with a bit of millinery, opting for larger-than-life designs, often by Philip Treacy, for formal events, and has been spotted with accessories from Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Kiki McDonough and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Last week, three new photographs of King Charles III and the queen consort at Buckingham Palace were released before the coronation.

The images were taken in the palace’s blue drawing room in March.

One shows the couple standing side by side in front of a portrait of King George V painted shortly after his coronation in June 1911.

King Charles is dressed in a blue Anderson and Sheppard suit, with a blue tie and white Turnbull and Asser shirt, while the queen consort is wearing a blue wool crepe coat dress by Clare. She paired her look with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s pearl drop earrings set, which is adorned with sapphire and ruby gemstones, and a pearl necklace from her private collection.

— This story was originally published on November 19, 2021