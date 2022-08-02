Sheikh Hamdan shares heart-warming family photo of twins and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has joined Sheikh Hamdan and his twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha bint Hamdan, on their summer holidays.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan shared a photo of himself on a tricycle with the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai standing beside him. Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha are sat in the front wearing helmets with their faces hidden by blue and pink emojis.

The Crown Prince of Dubai captioned the photo with three hearts: red, blue and pink.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan also shared a video of five racing pigeons being freed from their enclosure.

"My racing pigeons," the Dubai royal captioned the video.

Last week, Sheikh Hamdan posted photos of his F3 Stables as well as his son, Sheikh Rashid.

Simply captioning the photos with a blue heart emoji and a horse emoji, the first image shows the young sheikh wearing a light blue jumper and stroking the horse's nose. In the second, the father and son are hand-in-hand, walking through a paddock. He tagged the F3 Team in the shots.

The F3 Team also shared photos of Sheikh Hamdan at the stables.

Last month, a video of Sheikh Hamdan meeting a group of Dubai residents in London went viral.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

"Please can I take a picture?" the excited fan asks Sheikh Hamdan, who instantly replies, "Yes, yes."

Sheikh Hamdan then helps the fan take the selfie, by focusing the shot on her iPhone.

The male fan, who is wearing a green and white football kit, then goes in for a selfie and says, "Sorry to bother you", and Sheikh Hamdan replies, "No, it's OK", and shakes his hand.

