Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid spotted shopping in London department store Selfridges

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has been spotted shopping in London department store Selfridges.

He has been enjoying a summer trip to the UK alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and other family members.

And this week, Sheikh Mohammed took Mana bin Mana Al-Otaiba, son of Dr Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba, on a shopping trip to the Oxford Street department store.

He was joined by Deacon Sultan bin Ali Al-Sabousi, Hamdan Sultan bin Ali El-Sbousi, Abdullah Muhammad bin Munahi Al-Qahtani and Amir Al-Falasi, with the group pictured waiting for the lift inside the shop.

The picture, which was shared on Instagram by Khalid Al Khoori, has received thousands likes and several comments.

A video posted by the same account also shows the group strolling through London close to the UAE Embassy.

The posts comes in the same week that Sheikh Hamdan shared pictures of himself riding the London Underground.

In the images shared on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan is standing in the centre of the busy Tube carriage, with friend Badr Ateej behind him.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the picture.

The royal did not appear to be recognised by any of his fellow passengers.

Sheikh Hamdan also went viral last month after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The video was posted to Instagram by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Last week Sheikh Hamdan also shared a picture from their UK trip showing three generations of the family together.

In the photo, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohammed are with a tricycle carrying the Crown Prince’s twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, who are sitting in the front wearing helmets, with their faces hidden by blue and pink emojis.

