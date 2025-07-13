Sheikh Mohammed tells of 'immense pride' in meeting UAE star pupils

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday underlined the importance of academic excellence to the nation's growth during a meeting with a gifted group of high school pupils from around the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of his “immense pride” in the achievements of the young learners and urged them to continue on their path to the top at a gathering held at Union House in Dubai.

He said knowledge and learning remained fundamental pillars for the country's progress and praised the contributions of teachers in moulding the next generation's brightest and best.

Sheikh Mohammed's praise came after he last month named the UAE's top-performing high school pupils in both public and private education sector following summer exams, in a congratulatory social media post.

Following the meeting on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed reinforced the crucial role of education in providing a launch pad for sustained success.

“We celebrate the achievements of the nation’s top students and extend our appreciation to their families and teachers, whose support was essential to this success,” Sheikh Mohammed said, in remarks shared by Dubai Media Office.

“These accomplishments are a source of immense pride, and we look forward to seeing these students make even greater strides across various fields of knowledge.”

“We share this joy today because we believe that success in education is the beginning of all success, and academic excellence is the cornerstone upon which all future achievements are built.

“The top-performing students are shining examples we are proud of. This achievement is not the final stop, but the beginning of a long journey of distinction. We expect this path of excellence to continue, serving as an inspiration to others.”

The pupils expressed their gratitude at meeting Sheikh Mohammed, describing his words of support as a lasting source of motivation.

