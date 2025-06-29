Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday congratulated the top high school pupils in the Emirates.
For public education, he commended Mouza Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Mahrazi, of Al Dhahrah School in Dubai, Mohannad Hani Nabawi Mohammed, of Al Falah School in Abu Dhabi, and Mahra Abdullah Mohammed Alhamr Al Ali of Al Dhait Third Cycle Girls School in Ras Al Khaimah.
For private education, Abdullah Samer Omar Hamadeh of Al Manhal International Private School in Abu Dhabi was praised, alongside Habiba Yasir Qudaih of Al Shorouq Private School in Dubai.
While for applied technology high schools, it was Rawdha Yaqoub Salem Ahmed Al Mansouri of the Applied Technology High School in Al Ain, Abdullah Salem Ali Arhama Al Shamsi of the Applied Technology High School in Ajman and Humaid Adel Mohammed Abdullah Obaid of the Applied Technology High School in Sharjah.
“We congratulate our top high school students at the national level for their excellence,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “Mouza, Muhannad, Mahra, Abdullah, Habiba, Rawdha, Abdullah and Humaid. They deserve to have their names mentioned because we are proud of them.
“And we congratulate their families, and we congratulate and take pride in all high school graduates in the United Arab Emirates, and we congratulate their families, fathers, and mothers.
“And we say to them; a bright future, God willing, awaits you in a glorious country that loves its children and delights in them.”
Sheikh Mohammed added that the country’s future is shaped by President Sheikh Mohamed and also acknowledged Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed for their work in the Education Council.
Sheikh Mohammed also praised all teachers, administrators and educators across the Emirates and wished everyone a happy and relaxing summer holiday.
Sheikh Abdullah said: “We congratulate our sons and daughters, the students, on the occasion of the end of the academic year for their efforts, perseverance, and sincere desire to learn and develop. We also congratulate the top-ranked and outstanding students on their outstanding results, which reflect the extent of their diligence and ambition.
“We are proud of all our dear students, and we urge them to continue striving to achieve the highest results year after year,” he added. “The learning journey never stops, and ambition knows no bounds.”
Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Defence
General Intelligence Directorate
Air Force Intelligence Agency
Political Security Directorate
Syrian National Security Bureau
Military Intelligence Directorate
Army Supply Bureau
General Organisation of Radio and TV
Al Watan newspaper
Cham Press TV
Sama TV
THE%20FLASH
COMPANY PROFILE
DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN
