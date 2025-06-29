Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wished everyone involved in the country's education system a good summer break. Wam
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE's top school pupils

Dubai Ruler marks academic year end saying bright future awaits graduates

June 29, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday congratulated the top high school pupils in the Emirates.

For public education, he commended Mouza Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Mahrazi, of Al Dhahrah School in Dubai, Mohannad Hani Nabawi Mohammed, of Al Falah School in Abu Dhabi, and Mahra Abdullah Mohammed Alhamr Al Ali of Al Dhait Third Cycle Girls School in Ras Al Khaimah.

For private education, Abdullah Samer Omar Hamadeh of Al Manhal International Private School in Abu Dhabi was praised, alongside Habiba Yasir Qudaih of Al Shorouq Private School in Dubai.

While for applied technology high schools, it was Rawdha Yaqoub Salem Ahmed Al Mansouri of the Applied Technology High School in Al Ain, Abdullah Salem Ali Arhama Al Shamsi of the Applied Technology High School in Ajman and Humaid Adel Mohammed Abdullah Obaid of the Applied Technology High School in Sharjah.

“We congratulate our top high school students at the national level for their excellence,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “Mouza, Muhannad, Mahra, Abdullah, Habiba, Rawdha, Abdullah and Humaid. They deserve to have their names mentioned because we are proud of them.

“And we congratulate their families, and we congratulate and take pride in all high school graduates in the United Arab Emirates, and we congratulate their families, fathers, and mothers.

“And we say to them; a bright future, God willing, awaits you in a glorious country that loves its children and delights in them.”

Sheikh Mohammed added that the country’s future is shaped by President Sheikh Mohamed and also acknowledged Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed for their work in the Education Council.

Sheikh Mohammed also praised all teachers, administrators and educators across the Emirates and wished everyone a happy and relaxing summer holiday.

Sheikh Abdullah said: “We congratulate our sons and daughters, the students, on the occasion of the end of the academic year for their efforts, perseverance, and sincere desire to learn and develop. We also congratulate the top-ranked and outstanding students on their outstanding results, which reflect the extent of their diligence and ambition.

“We are proud of all our dear students, and we urge them to continue striving to achieve the highest results year after year,” he added. “The learning journey never stops, and ambition knows no bounds.”

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 2x201bhp AC Permanent-magnetic electric

Transmission: n/a

Power: 402bhp

Torque: 659Nm

Price estimate: Dh200,000

On sale: Q3 2022 

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
