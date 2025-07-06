High achievers in UAE praised for stellar IB performance

UAE pupils have secured outstanding scores placing them among the International Baccalaureate global high achievers.

Top pupils from schools around the UAE earned scores well over 40 points in the International Baccalaureate exams reaching exceptional academic success. The pupils will now head out to prestigious universities after the IB exam results were announced this weekend.

Several star pupils including at least three from Gems Modern Academy and two from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills hit the maximum score of 45 and were celebrated by their friends and family for an achievement earned by less than 0.5 per cent candidates worldwide.

Satvik Gupta, among the Gems Modern Academy pupils to score a perfect 45, said he learnt to handle stress over the past two years of intense studying and has gained skills that will support him through college.

Pupils at Gems Modern Academy celebrate exceptional results after the announcement of the IB exam results. Photo: Gems Education

“As I go on to study electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon, I hope to enhance the skills I learnt and apply them towards meaningful projects and experiences,” said the Dubai pupil who benefitted from adhering to discipline and time management.

His classmate Aanya Khandelwal, who also got a perfect score, will study international law in a New York college.

“The IB experience was both challenging and fascinating,” she said. “It helped me grow and push boundaries. Moving forward, I’ll be studying in New York city with my eyes set on law school to study human rights and international law.”

The Gems Education group said pupils from seven schools in the UAE who took the IB diploma exams this year secured an average point score of 34 and a pass rate of 95 per cent that exceeded the global average last year of 30 points and 80 per cent.

Support from teachers

Alia Abdel Hamid, from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, said she owed her perfect score of 45 in the IB exams to the “incredible support” and commitment of her teachers and the school community.

“The commitment of my teachers and the broader school community created an environment where I could truly thrive,” she said in an Instagram post. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Alia Abdel Hamid from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills says she owes her perfect score of 45 to the 'incredible support' and commitment of her teachers and the school community. Photo: DIA Instagram

Melis Yilmaz, also from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, was overjoyed with her perfect score and said her school journey had been transformative.

“The demanding academic environment, combined with unwavering support, has fostered both intellectual and personal growth,” she said. “The strong sense of community and the constant encouragement to think critically and embrace a global perspective have equipped me for the future in ways I could never have imagined.”

The UAE IB Association congratulated all pupils who completed the IB programme.

“We commend the extraordinary dedication of every student, especially those who achieved the maximum 45 points, a truly remarkable accomplishment reached by only a small percentage of IB graduates worldwide. Their success is a testament to the rigorous academic discipline and holistic development fostered by the IB,” said Richard Drew, chair of the UAE IB Association.

“Equally, we celebrate the achievements of all students who have earned access to universities and pathways of their choice, whether in the UAE or abroad. Each journey is unique, and every outcome is the result of months, and often years of hard work, perseverance and curiosity.”

He said the support of families, teachers and school communities had empowered the young pupils to thrive, adding that their commitment “continues to shape the UAE’s future as a hub for educational excellence and international-minded leadership”.

Confidence instilled

UAE school operator Taalem celebrated the exceptional performance of pupils with schools across the group achieving 100 per cent pass rates.

Officials said pupils scored high scores and had obtained offers from leading universities in the US, UK, Europe and the UAE.

“School leaders have praised this year’s graduates as thoughtful, well-rounded individuals, ready to thrive in a complex, global society,” said Nicki Williams, director of education Taaleem. “These results are a testament to the determination of Taaleem’s learners, the dedication of their teachers, and the unwavering support of their families. Across the group, the Class of 2025 has set a new benchmark for excellence and leaves inspired to make a positive impact in the world.”

Heads of education said they were proud of the pupils and praised teachers for the conviction they had instilled in the teenagers that would see them through higher studies and their chosen career paths.

“Our students have once again shown what’s possible with ambition, perseverance, and the right support,” said Lisa Crausbym group chief education officer at Gems Education. “These outstanding results reflect their tireless effort and the dedication of our world-class educators. As our students take the next steps into higher education and beyond, they carry with them the confidence and capability to lead, to innovate, and to shape a better world.”

Repton Dubai said 87 per cent of their pupils scored above the global average of 30 points with an average score of 35 points and their top pupils had earned spots in their first university of choice.

“These results reflect not only academic rigour but also the resilience, creativity and critical thinking our students embody,” said Michael Bloy, principal of Repton Dubai School.

“I congratulate every graduate and thank our dedicated staff and supportive families who have guided them on this journey.”

