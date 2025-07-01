'Education, lifestyle and security': New residents tell why they made UAE move

Globe-trotting residents fuelling a population boom in the UAE have told how new career opportunities, high quality schooling and the prospect of greater financial security and safety prompted them to set up home in the country.

Newcomers drawn from as far afield as India, the UK and Denmark have opened up on their decision to seek out new horizons in the Emirates as an influx of overseas talent continues to spur economic growth.

It was revealed this week that Abu Dhabi's population has now surpassed four million, fuelled by a 9 per cent increase to its workforce in 2024, while Dubai is primed to hit the same landmark figure this year.

Sharjah's population grew from 1.4 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2022, the emirate's most recent census in 2023 revealed.

'Selling Saadiyat'

Among those making the move are Justin and Jaime Cooke, a husband and wife who relocated with their two sons to Abu Dhabi in August 2024 from a countryside estate near Royal Tunbridge Wells in England. “We had been considering leaving the UK for quite some time. While in many ways we had an idyllic life, we felt the need for change,” said Mr Cooke.

After evaluating destinations as varied as Canada, California, the Balearic Islands and Dubai, it was Abu Dhabi that eventually ticked all the boxes for “education, lifestyle, security, culture, business and economic security and opportunity, proximity to family, global connectivity”.

Education proved decisive. “Jaime was amazed by the education system here and the plethora of schools to choose from,” added Mr Cooke. That discovery was made even sweeter when they learned that their children’s former head teacher in the UK is now running Brighton College Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Island is home to Louvre Abu Dhabi in the Cultural District, where other museums such as the Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum will soon open. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

The family now lives on Saadiyat Island. “We have swapped the lush green rolling hills of Kent for the idyllic white sands, turquoise waters, turtles, dolphins and mangroves of Saadiyat, the world’s most concentrated cultural quarter,” they said.

For Ms Cooke, the transition has also opened up new personal and professional avenues. “Jaime has become a real estate broker very much ‘Selling Saadiyat’ and has already chalked up more than 100 million of sales,” said Mr Cooke. “In between that she teaches Pilates... as well as DJ’ing at some of Abu Dhabi’s coolest beach clubs under her moniker, DJ Cookie.”

From Mumbai to Dubai

Another newcomer banking on the city’s property sector is Umang Lakhani, who arrived from Mumbai three months ago. “I’ve never lived anywhere else, but I’ve travelled a lot,” he told The National. As a property broker, he has high hopes for his career, as he taps into one of the UAE’s fastest-growing industries.

Dubai has recorded the highest growth globally for city centre property prices per square metre over the past five years. Victor Besa / The National

In 2024, Dubai saw 226,000 real estate transactions valued at a record Dh761 billion, a 36 per cent jump in volume compared to the previous year. In June, a Deutsche Bank report showed Dubai has recorded the highest growth globally for city centre property prices per square metre over the past five years.

While he is inspired by the career potential his new home holds, he said living here is not always easy. “The most challenging thing here is expenses,” he said, although this won’t deter him yet, as he also sees so many advantages to living here. “There are days where I want to stay here forever … The people out here surprise me as they all live like one family.”

Education sector a major draw

While the UAE becomes a haven for the wealthy - the country is expected to attract a record 9,800 relocating millionaires this year alone, according to Henley & Partners Wealth Migration Report 2025 - it is also seeing people from all income brackets arrive.

Take Mohammad Joun, a university student who moved from Karachi to Dubai in January. His decision was more practical. Initially intending to study in Germany, logistical hurdles shifted his plans.

Mohammad Joun, a student who moved to Dubai from Karachi to study in Sharjah. Photo: Mohammad Joun

“Dubai became a life saver, a very practical one,” he said. With a strong family network in the UAE, including grandparents and aunts, Dubai quickly became an obvious new choice. “Living with my grandparents felt like the best decision,” he said.

Though the adjustment was difficult at first, Mr Joun has settled into university life and enjoys the multicultural nature of the city. “I now have friends from Sri Lanka, Singapore, Iran and Mauritania – along with many fellow Pakistani and Indian students. It’s been a really enriching experience.”

Still, the cost of living has been an eye-opener. “Almost everything here is three to four times more expensive than back home,” he said, adding that his daily university commute between Sharjah and Dubai costs around Dh31, a big expense for a student. “Managing finances here requires constant awareness.”

'Positively surprised'

Anne Kidmose, originally from Denmark, has also experienced challenges since moving to Dubai in May from Tanzania with her husband and infant son. But this is mostly down to the summer heat and fewer opportunities to walk around the city. Otherwise, she’s been “positively surprised” so far.

“We just started our family," she said. “We wanted to see the world and also try to move ahead with our lives. It’s very family-friendly here. People help out a lot. Even though we’ve only been here for a few weeks, we’ve met people from all over the world.”

Ms Kidmose has also been struck by the city's culture, despite global perceptions. “People told me there is this conception about Dubai as a place of glitz and big cars and tall buildings. I guess that’s also true, but what I’ve seen is there are also other cultural layers when you dig deeper.”