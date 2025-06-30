Abu Dhabi's population crosses four million after 7.5 per cent surge in 2024

Abu Dhabi's population has crossed 4 million for the first time after a 7.5 per cent surge in 2024, official figures released on Monday show.

The emirate's population stood at 4,135,985 people by the end of last year, spurred by a 9.1 per cent increase in its workforce.

Abu Dhabi's continued population boom comes as the capital cements its status as a leading destination for businesses and investors and as new residential and leisure developments are taking shape at a rapid pace.

Abu Dhabi's population has increased by 51 per cent in the past decade, rising from 2.7 million in 2014 to more than 4.1 million, according to the newly-released data from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The sustained growth coincides with a expanding economy, including an increase in GDP (gross domestic product) of 3.8 per cent last year, reaching a record Dh1.2 trillion.

"Abu Dhabi's sustained population growth reflects the government's success in creating an environment that attracts international talent and investment," said Ahmed Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of SCAD.

A crowd gathers to watch the cannon go off on the final day of Ramadan 2024 at Qasr Al Hosn. Victor Besa / The National

"Through strategic policy development and infrastructure investment, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading destination for professionals seeking growth opportunities in a stable, innovative environment.

"The 7.5 per cent population growth validates Abu Dhabi's talent-first strategy. The government and its leadership continue to demonstrate that in today's knowledge economy, communities that offer genuine innovation opportunities—like pioneering AI-native governance—combined with world-class healthcare and safety standards, will attract the world's best professionals.

"Abu Dhabi is not competing in the traditional talent market—the emirate is creating an entirely new category as a global career destination."

Growing population in numbers

An expanding workforce has served as a catalyst for the country's economic rise and growing population.

Professional roles increased by 6.4 per cent, as Abu Dhabi focuses heavily on knowledge-based industries including AI, technology, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

Men make up 2.77 million of the population (67 per cent), with women accounting for 1.37m (33 per cent). The median age of the population is 33.

The new data reveals 54 per cent of residents are aged 25 to 44, being in their peak years to contribute to the emirate's development.

The latest statistics come amid a population surge across the Emirates. Dubai's population is also expected to exceed the landmark 4 million figure this year.

Dubai's population stood at 3.96m as of Monday, up from 3.75 million on the corresponding date in 2024.



