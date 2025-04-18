When does the UAE school year end?

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are preparing for a busy final few weeks of the academic year, with exam season looming large before school is out for summer at the end of June. Lessons resumed this month in government-run and private sector schools after a spring break that also took in the Eid Al Fitr holiday. For schools following the federal Ministry of Education curriculum, spring break ended on April 13. Private schools in Dubai following the calendar of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) started their classes on April 7, after the long Eid Al Fitr holiday. The UAE academic year for public and private schools is divided into three terms, which feature winter, spring and summer breaks. The academic year must be made up of at least 182 days, the government says. Whether it heralds the start of a new academic year or the end of mid-term holiday depends on the curriculum. For <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/21/no-new-abu-dhabi-schools-rated-outstanding-in-latest-national-identity-mark-inspections/" target="_blank">many schools in the country</a>, such as British and American establishments, the end of August brings about the start of the 2024-2025 academic year. For Indian-curriculum schools that started their academic year in April, the summer holiday is an interlude in their calendar. The third term of the academic year for ministry schools is set to end on June 30, according to the authority's official calendar. For KHDA-governed schools, end of term dates may vary, but the academic year cannot consist of fewer than the 182 days as set out by authorities. The KHDA's official school calendar says the academic year cannot end before June 27. All schools, under ministry and KHDA, will resume classes after the summer break on August 25.