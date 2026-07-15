Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates 77th birthday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, paid tribute to his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted on social media, praising his father, saying he "inspired us to believe anything was possible" and had turned "bold ideas into reality".

"To the leader who turned bold ideas into reality and inspired us to believe that anything is possible. To the visionary who transformed the sea into a gateway of opportunity, built a city that inspires the world, empowered its people to realise their potential, and created a legacy we are proud of," he wrote on X.

"Happy birthday, Your Highness. You remain our inspiration, our pride, and our greatest strength. May you continue to lead Dubai to greater heights."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also paid tribute to his father on social media.

"We celebrate the journey of a leader who forged inspiration, vanquished the impossible, and transformed our land into an icon of the future and beauty, and we celebrate a journey of pride, an enduring legacy, and an impact that stretches across humanity and the homeland," he wrote on X.

"Every year, your legacy pulses in our hearts, and every year, your words stir within us the sails of ambition."

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, shared a video along with his birthday greeting to his father.

We celebrate a leader who taught us that ambition knows no bounds, and that the greatest achievements are those that build the present and shape the future…" he wrote on X.

"From you, we learned resolve; in you, we take pride; and along your path, we continue the journey for our people and our nation…

"May you be our strength, our pride, and our role model every year, and may your impact grow ever larger in Dubai and the Emirates, and in our hearts."

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed added her voice to those praising her father's legacy.

"Every year, may you be the heart of Dubai and the joy of its people... and a story of leadership that inspired the world," she said on X. "May God preserve you for us, for the homeland, and for its people."