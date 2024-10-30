Sheikha Latifa hails 'Dubai's bold vision' as she opens World Cities Culture Summit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/08/25/sheikha-latifa-al-maktoum-to-appear-on-the-cover-of-vogue-arabia/" target="_blank">Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed</a> inaugurated the annual World Cities Culture Summit on Wednesday, saying the event “reflects Dubai’s bold vision for the future”. The emirate is hosting the three-day gathering of local government and culture leaders from around the world, the first time it has been held in the Middle East. Sheikha Latifa, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Today, the world gathers in Dubai to explore culture’s power in shaping the cities of tomorrow and to establish a global framework for cultural policy. “This summit reflects Dubai’s bold vision for the future, embodying the ambitions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum … to build a sustainable future by embracing creativity and innovation to address challenges. “The theme, Tomorrow’s Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World? resonates with our commitment to empowering our youth – the leaders of the future. With their ideas, talents and creative visions, they will forge new paths of excellence and innovation, building a promising tomorrow.” Participants from 36 cities, including representatives from cultural and creative industries, will meet over the next two days to exchange ideas and explore partnerships. The opening was marked by a ceremony at Al Maktoum Residence in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/03/06/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-opens-dubais-renovated-al-shindagha-museum/" target="_blank">Al Shindagha Museum</a>, the UAE’s largest heritage museum. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/10/11/dubai-future-forum-digital-regulation-needs-to-be-clearly-mapped-out/" target="_blank">Dubai Abulhoul</a>, the Emirati author, Rhodes scholar and chief executive and founder of Fikr Foundation, delivered a keynote address and shared her insights on the power of cultural storytelling in addressing pressing challenges. Abulhoul encouraged attendees to view culture as a transformative tool that bridges generational and ideological divides. Emirati writer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/my-uae-shamma-al-bastaki-is-a-triple-threat-with-plenty-of-ambitions-1.640757" target="_blank">Shamma Al Bastaki </a>and Oud player Seif Ahmed Al Ali showcased the UAE’s rich heritage and landscapes, from desert to sea and mountains, with a performance. The ceremony, rooted in tradition, showcased Dubai as a hub for entrepreneurs, investors, thinkers and creatives worldwide. Live performances highlighted local craftsmanship, including Al Sadu weaving, pottery, embroidery, pearl diving and fishing net making, alongside artistic and folklore. Dubai Culture also introduced Emirati creatives such as chef Meera Al Naqbi and twins Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi who catered the opening day. At the ceremony, Sheikha Latifa also launched a global report titled <i>The Future of Education in the Creative Economy</i>. The report examines the role of education in the cultural and creative industries, and the importance of investing in education to establish a knowledge and innovation-driven economy. “Through this summit, we unite our efforts to elevate youth as the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, aiming to build strong educational foundations that will shape their future,” she said. “We are proud to launch this report, marking a transformative step in education within the cultural and creative industries, highlighting its crucial role in sustaining the creative economy.” Justine Simons, London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries and founder and chair of World Cities Culture Forum, said: “The World Cities Culture Summit is shaping the future of our cities through culture. Hosted in Dubai for the first time, we have focused on the role young people can play in designing our future. “As we look forward, cities must address the climate crisis, create good quality jobs, build cohesive communities and grow economies. Leaders from across the globe are working together to address these challenges and unlock the transformative power of culture for all,” she added. Under the theme People, Places, and Planet, sessions were held across Al Shindagha Museum, including at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/scents-of-history-inside-al-shindagha-museum-s-perfume-house-1.847846" target="_blank">Perfume House</a>, Traditional Crafts House, Al Sadu House and Coastal and Marine Industries House. A number of other activities are set to take place, including a public session at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/05/09/alserkal-avenue-restaurants-guide-dubai/" target="_blank"> Alserkal Avenue</a> on Thursday titled Tomorrow’s Talent: What Do Creatives Need from Cities?