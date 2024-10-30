Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed at the opening of the World Cities Culture Summit. Wam
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed at the opening of the World Cities Culture Summit. Wam

Culture

Sheikha Latifa hails 'Dubai's bold vision' as she opens World Cities Culture Summit

Annual event featuring cultural sector leaders and creatives from around the world is being held in the Middle East for the first time

David Tusing

October 30, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit